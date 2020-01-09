BOISE – The Idaho Wheat Commission has announced the hiring of two team members, Casey J. Chumrau and Jason P. Dumont, who will bolster marketing, communications and grower education efforts.
Chumrau, the associate administrator, was the marketing manager for South America for U.S. Wheat Associates in Santiago, Chile, where she helped develop and expand export markets for all classes of U.S. wheat, according to a press release.
Dumont, who is originally from New Hampshire, joined the commission staff as manager of communications and grower education in August. He previously served as a speechwriter and spokesperson for the California State Controller and a policy communications adviser to legislators in the California State Assembly.