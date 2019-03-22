RIGBY — Repairs following the 2017 flooding west of Roberts have paid off after warm temperatures and rain caused minor flooding to occur in the area in late February.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath informed the Jefferson County commissioners March 4 that adding the additional 6-foot culvert on 2600 East prevented water from encroaching onto the roadway.
“I’m pleased with that one,” he said. “The stuff that we did on 100 North between 2100 East and 1800 East, those all held up really well.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said there are two locations on 100 North he believes needs to be raised and culverts added.
“We may still have flooding, we’re not out of the woods,” he said.
During the flooding, the county closed 2600 East from County Line to 200 North and 2100 East between 100 North and 400 N. to traffic. Through the closure, county road and bridge crews were active in the area clearing drainage paths and moving snow away from the roads.
Flooding subsided last week due to the frigid temperatures however it has in-turn prevented the ground from thawing allowing the high water to permeate.
In February, 2017 the area experienced severe flooding that destroyed over three miles of roadway that cost the county approximately $300,000. Since then, additional culverts have been added and roadsides have been armored to handle flowing water without encroaching onto the driving surface.
“All in all we came out pretty well; pretty unscathed,” Walrath said.