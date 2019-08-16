Keller crowned next Miss Gem/Boise County Rodeo

A 16-year old high school junior from Middleton has been selected as the next Miss Gem/Boise County rodeo queen. Brooklyn Keller is the daughter of Malinda Shoemaker and Chris Dion of Middleton. She was crowned during the Saturday night performance of the ICA Rodeo during the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo in Emmett.
Keller will succeed Amber Henderson of Emmett who reigned over this year’s rodeo. First runner-up in the week long queen competition was 20-year old Mikayla Maxie of Mountain Home.
Crowned on Thursday night as Miss Gem/Boise County Princess was Taylor Henderson of Kuna.