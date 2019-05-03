A chance meeting at a Kentucky cattle sale launched Blackfoot resident John Andersen, owner of Triple Crown Genetics and a partner in WinStar Genetics, from a Kentucky Derby racing fan to a shareholder of California Chrome, the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner and America’s second-richest racehorse.
During a 2015 sale, Andersen happened to meet the brothers who own and operate Taylor Made Farms based in Nicholasville, Ky., 16 miles south of Lexington. That July, the Taylors purchased the 30% share of Chrome’s minority owner, Steve Coburn.
They offered Andersen the chance to purchase shares in Chrome’s future earnings and breeding rights through the farms’ subsidiary, Taylor Made Sales Agency.
“I had become friends with the Taylor family a year earlier because we both have a professional interest in how genetic profiling can improve breeds, whether thoroughbreds in their case or dairy cattle in mine,” said Andersen, whose business specializes in creating genetically superior cattle. “We discussed the possibility of me acquiring an interest in Chrome, and they made it happen.”
After purchasing the minority share, the Taylors were uncertain whether their investment would pay off. A bruised cannon bone prevented Chrome from racing in 2015. Recovered, their risk was rewarded in 2016 when Chrome won the Dubai World Cup’s $6 million purse, the richest horse race in the world.
Although Andersen’s background is in dairy, he has always maintained an interest in horse racing while growing up at his family’s Seagull Bay Dairy near American Falls and managing a 14,000-cow dairy in Jerome for 12 years after college.
“Horse racing is in my blood,” said Andersen, who recently moved to Blackfoot. “My grandpa Lyle, who grew up in Arco, and my great-grandpa raced horses throughout the West. One of grandpa’s horses was named Vindicate, so my investment with the Taylors is called Vindicate Racing to honor him.”
In 2013, Andersen fulfilled a lifelong dream to go to the Kentucky Derby.
“We finally got some friends together and went for the first time. It’s unbelievable being there. There’s so much excitement.”
Thrilled, his next trip to the Kentucky Derby was in 2015 when American Pharoah won the first leg of the Triple Crown. Pharoah was raised at Taylor Made Farms, and one of his 2-year-old daughters, owned by the Taylor Made Sales investors, is racing in California.
When Andersen’s work schedule allows, he visits the Taylors’ 1,600-acre farm to see breeding stock including Chrome. In late April, he spent some time with the easygoing chestnut stallion, named for his distinctive white blaze and white socks. His breeding fee is $40,000.
“In the U.S., Chrome’s breeding season runs from mid-February to about mid-June. After getting a couple of months off, he is then flown to Chile to breed there,” Andersen said. “He breeds about three mares a day because the American Jockey Club won’t allow thoroughbreds to be bred with artificial insemination.”
During his career, Chrome was the all-time leading North American thoroughbred in earnings won. By the time he retired in 2017 and started standing at stud, he had amassed $14.7 million in earnings. Since Chrome retired, Arrogate has surpassed him with $17.4 million in earnings.
The Kentucky Derby and horses like Chrome captivate racing fans worldwide because gold cannot buy glory, and even breeders and trainers of modest means have beaten million-dollar horses and stood in the winner’s circle.
“There are so many great stories in the history of thoroughbred racing,” Andersen said. “It’s an exciting industry.”
Chrome’s owners spent $8,000 for a mare and $2,000 on a stud.
“He was the first horse they ever bred, and their trainer Art Sherman had never had a horse in the derby before because he couldn’t afford one,” Andersen said. “Art was 77 and became the oldest trainer to ever win the derby. What they did and their odds of winning were like getting struck by lightning.”
Like Chrome, other Kentucky Derby winners have paved humble paths to the Run for the Roses. In 2003, the owners of Funny Cide, the first New York-bred horse to ever win, were blue-collar high school friends who could only afford to go to Kentucky in an old school bus.
In 2009, trainer Chip Woolley hopped in his pickup despite having a broken ankle and hauled Mine that Bird in a two-horse bumper pull trailer from New Mexico to Kentucky, where his horse won despite having 50:1 odds.
Which horse does Andersen hope will win the derby Saturday?
“Well, the odds favor Omaha Beach, so I’d pick him as a winner, but I’ll be rooting for Improbable because our bloodstock group owned him and sold him as a weanling.”
A question Andersen and other racing fans wonder is whether Chrome’s offspring will become winners.
“They’ll first hit the track in 2020,” Andersen said, “so we’ll just have to wait and see.”