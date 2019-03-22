How can astronauts grow nutritious fresh food to eat while orbiting in the International Space Station? Mackay High School sophomore Chase Green suggests a solution.
Green, reporter of the school’s FFA chapter, produced an award-winning video describing how fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables can be grown in space with a hydroponic system.
His video shows how students have developed a hydroponic system, using nutrient-rich water and lightweight perlite instead of soil to grow vegetables in the school’s greenhouse for local farmers markets.
The greenhouse program is partially funded with money from the Idaho Career & Technical Education program, which oversees tech curriculums at Idaho high schools.
“Hydroponics in space is an example of how CTE and NASA can take a small idea to expand space exploration in a big way,” said Green, who filmed, edited and narrated his video.
This month, he won first place in the national CTE Month-NASA HUNCH Student Video Challenge. The first-place prize is a NASA HUNCH plaque with a flown ISS patch and a check for $500 for the FFA program.
NASA established HUNCH, an acronym for High schools United with NASA to Create Hardware, to encourage high school students to develop products that can be used to explore space.
The $500 prize will help local students attend the FFA State Leadership Conference in April in Twin Falls.
Green, 16, has produced videos of ag students’ work for ag science teacher and FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven, who encouraged him to enter the challenge.
“He’s a brilliant young man who understands how to tell a story through film and editing,” Van Leuven said. “He knows how to get great shots. His work is remarkable because he’s self-taught. His videos are of such a professional quality that when you watch them it’s hard to believe a teenager did them.”
When Green thought of entering the national challenge, he said he had “a pretty clear cut vision of what the finished video would look like.”
He filmed the school’s hydroponic system and edited it with video clips of what Earth looks like from the space station and NASA employees in a simulated space capsule.
He estimates he spent about seven hours writing the script, filming, narrating and editing his production.
“Whatever I produce, I want to make a genuine connection with viewers, so I choose my words carefully,” he said. “I’ve loved video production since I was 13 and started creating YouTube videos. I started with gaming projects and personality-type content and kept learning how to improve my editing techniques and commentaries.”
As he developed his skills, he joined an international gaming organization when he was 15 and began editing games.
“Then a friend and I began shooting real estate and company infomercial videos and started a company called Kobe Skye LLC,” he said. “With all those experiences, I’ll definitely have a career in video production. It’s a passion for me.”
His award-winning video can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eW1yCS5k9Y.