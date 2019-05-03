BOISE (BLM) — Eleven Western governors, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, recently designated May as “Wildfire Awareness Month.”
Throughout the month, residents are encouraged to learn how they can protect their homes and communities from wildfire, in addition to helping firefighters reduce the number of human-caused fires. The federal Bureau of Land Management will be providing a “Fire Prevention Tip of the Day” throughout the month in Idaho to promote fire education and awareness prior to fire season.
Additionally, the National Fire Protection Association identified Saturday as National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, an opportunity for communities to work together to prWildfire Awareness otect their homes from wildfire. Wildfire Community Preparedness Day projects can also help strengthen relationships between residents and the local fire department, land management agencies and community leaders. Check out the NFPA webpage for details: https://preview.tinyurl.com/WildfireAwareness.
Multiple events and activities will be taking place across the state to promote Wildfire Awareness Month. Below are just a few of the upcoming opportunities. Check with your local land management agency or fire department for information on other events.
Eastern Idaho:
• Saturday, Teton Valley Community Wildfire Preparedness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Teton Basin Ranger District.
• May 18, Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Old Town Pocatello.
• May 25, Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the river walkway.
South-central Idaho:
• Today and Saturday, College of Southern Idaho Softball Games.
• Tuesday, Harrington Fork Natural Resource Day .
• May 14, Rock Creek Natural Resource Day.
Southwestern Idaho:
• Monday, SW Idaho Fire Adapted Forum at the Barber Park Events Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://form.jotform.com/90774994742170.
• Wednesday, Firewise Class at the Foothills Learning Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• May 18, Karney Lakes Wildfire Preparedness Day.
For more information about wildland fire prevention and community preparedness, visit www.idahofireinfo.com, www.idahofirewise.org, or http://fireadpated.org/.
Follow Idaho BLM Fire and Aviation:
n Idaho Fire Info Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/idahofireinfo/.
n BLM Idaho Fire Twitter — https://twitter.com/BLMIdahoFire.