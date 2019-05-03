The new 2019-20 War Bonnet Roundup Royalty was selected last weekend, and the court is comprised of Queen Tori Wanner, Teen Queen Ashlynn Hill and Princess Jyllian Christensen.
The trio will reign for two years and preside over the War Bonnet Roundup. Idaho’s oldest rodeo will be Aug 1 to 3 at Sandy Downs south of Idaho Falls. The girls will make various appearances around the region at rodeos and at various public events in addition to the roundup.
Wanner, of Honeyville, Utah, started competing in rodeo when she was 11 years old. She is a graduate of Bear River High School where she was involved in high school rodeo, FFA and Future Business leaders of America. All of those experiences taught her the value of hard work, determination, discipline and integrity and she wants to promote those values to others. Her parents are Ryan and Marie Wanner.
“The War Bonnet Roundup is a large part of the history of rodeo and I am honored to be involved in it. I can’t wait for all the experiences this title will give to me,” she said. “I have come to learn that the people involved in rodeo are what makes is such an amazing sport. I’m excited to meet all the fans and volunteers who make this rodeo possible.”
A recent graduate from cosmetology school, Wanner will attend Utah State University this fall and major in marketing and minor in psychology.
Ashlynn Hill, 15 , of Burley, was the 2018 Miss Junior rodeo Idaho and was the 2015 War Bonnet Roundup duchess. She said that was her motivation in applying again.
“The War Bonnet Roundup, rodeo, and the Western way of life has always been important to me so I wanted to try out again as a 15-year-old in high school,” she said.
Ashlynn said “queening” has been a great experience.
“I will keep pursuing rodeo queening in the future. It has helped me a lot in my growth and I’ve watched as it has helped other girls too,” she said. “It’s helped me with my public speaking skills, with horses and I believe it teaches great skills that can be applied to the work force in the future.”
Ashlynn’s parents are Nathan and Angela Hill. She’s involved in high school rodeo and various clubs at Burley High School, all the while maintaining a 4.0 gpa. She’s also been active in 4-H, since she was 8 years old showing lambs and horses. This year, she’ll show diary heifers with her FFA chapter.
Jyllian Christensen, 11, of Mink Creek near Preston, has been riding horses her entire life, riding in the mountains near her home, moving cows. She started entering queen contests when she was 9 years old. She was the 2017 Bancroft junior queen and the 2018 Cache County Fair and Rodeo junior princess. She competes in ranch horse versatility events and is learning how to rope. She also competes in ballroom dancing, she sings, plays the violin, skis and loves to read.
Jyllian became interested in trying out for the War Bonnet Roundup Royalty contest when she saw an advertisement on Facebook. But it was when Jyllian heard that her Grandfather Doug Bruderer, of Preston, had ridden a bull in the War Bonnet Roundup in the 1970s that Jyllian became even more determined to apply.
“That was her motivation, really, that connection,” said her mom Lacey Christensen. Jyllian’s parents are Kerry and Lacey Christensen.
Jullian is looking forward to being a representative of the War Bonnet Roundup.
“I feel like it is going to be a great experience and I’ll get to learn more about horses, and get to know more people because it will be for two years instead of one year,” she said.
Entrants were judged on a resume with references, a cover letter and a telephone interview.
“All of that was fun for Jyllian to put together,” Lacey Christensen said.
The royalty was named during a special event at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on April 26 by Kassi Jones, War Bonnet Roundup board of directors, who is in charge of royalty, marketing and advertising.