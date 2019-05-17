REXBURG — New officers for the North Upper Snake River FFA District were selected May 8 during the closing social for the 2018-19 District FFA officer year at Beaver Dick Park in Rexburg, according to a news release.
The social included games and dinner for the chapters in the district, as well as the selection of a new officer team to lead the district during the coming year.
The new president for the 2019-20 year will be Kayden Driggs of the Teton FFA Chapter, replacing Shalani Wilcox of Madison.
Audrey Godfrey of Rigby and Daniel Gentry of Salmon will replace Macy Rankin of North Fremont and Cassie Mays of West Jefferson as vice presidents.
Mady Ziegler of Madison will replace Justine Jacobsen of South Fremont as secretary. Kasha Lusk of Sugar-Salem will replace Tucker Lindsey of Rigby as treasurer.
Madison Weiers of Rigby will replace Oakley Cheney of Madison as reporter. Jazzlyn Winder of Teton will be the new sentinel.
In June, the new officers will travel together to Donnelly for district officer training by the Idaho State FFA Officer Team.
Training will include how to work as a team, and how to efficiently organize and run events.
“The importance of a district officer is to set an example and encourage members,” said Shalani Wilcox, the 2018-19 NUSR district president and 2019-20 state vice president. “Especially younger members, as they are very impressionable, and for a district officer to get to know them personally and help them develop leadership skills is huge.The district FFA officers of today may be the agricultural leaders of tomorrow.”
“My expectations for this district are very high,” said Kayden Driggs, the 2019-20 NUSR district president. “I know that we will accomplish a lot and have a great year with so many great people. This team is a great one and together we will make sure the future is still bright for the generations to come.”