BOISE — The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is unveiling a new video series, "Conservation at Work," which consist of short, 9-second videos that highlight common conservation practices.
The videos shine the spotlight on farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners from across the U.S. who tell us their own conservation stories, and how practices are helping them protect and improve resources and save time and money.
“By sharing the conservation successes of our customers, we hope the videos will help educate our customers and the general public and motivate more farmers and landowners to consider conservation,” said Idaho NRCS State Conservationist Curtis Elke.
Some of the videos producers might find helpful in Idaho cover: high tunnels, brush management, sprinkler systems, nutrient management, no till, rotational grazing, cover crops, forest stand improvement and wetland restoration.
The "Conservation at Work" video series can be found at www.farmers.gov/conserve/conservationatwork or on our website here.