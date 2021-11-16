REXBURG — A new junior rodeo association has exploded onto the local rodeo scene.
The Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association rolled out its first rodeo on Nov. 5 at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Rexburg, with a complete schedule planned next summer.
Kids of all abilities and through the age of 18 entered in mutton bustin’, goat ribbon pullin’, stick horse can chasin’, barrel racin’, dummy ropin’, steer wreslin’, steer ridin’, pole bending, tie down calf ropin’, chute doggin’ and team ropin’, just to name a few.
Next summer, four rodeos and a finals are scheduled — about one per month — said the parents who were the founders and organizers of the association, Becky Crapo, Dee Dee Tucker and Megan Elkington. The schedule is still being finalized but rodeos scheduled so far are on June 4, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 17, and a finals on Oct. 1.
Liz Biorn of Saint Anthony helped set poles and barrels at the Nov. 5 rodeo. She said there were more volunteers than there was work.
“The event went so smooth, they did such a great job and there were so many volunteers,” Biorn said.
Biorn’s daughters Anna, 16 and Megan, 13 were among the competitors, and Anna won the barrel race event in her age group.
“There was such a good atmosphere and so much fun that my girls can’t stop talking about it,” Biorn said.
Crapo, Tucker and Elkington were pleased with the response to the first rodeo.
“We were incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and the number of kids who entered,” Crapo said. “We had more positive feedback than we could have imagined and are excited for the 2022 season."
The women decided to form the association to give area kids more opportunities to rodeo closer to home at an affordable price.
“Our favorite events are the county fair rodeos but last summer’s Jefferson County Fair Rodeo was especially awesome because they didn’t limit the entries to only kids who live in Jefferson County,” Crapo said. “There were tons of kids there. We didn’t leave until about midnight. All of the founder’s kids participate in rodeo events. We spend a lot of time on the road traveling as far away as Salmon, and Driggs, while other people travel clear to Pocatello. Having a rodeo series close to home is so awesome, especially for parents with kids who are in other activities or can’t travel that far.”
Crapo said Elkington came up with the idea and together they enlisted Tucker.
“After Megan suggested it, I immediately knew just the person to get involved – Dee Dee Chambers Tucker,” Crapo said. “The three of us got together and decided if other people can do this, so can we, and so it began. Come heck or high water, we decided, we are doing this.”
Each of the women bring lots of experience to the association, all three grew up around horses and have spent countless hours in the saddle, showing and participating in 4H, queen contests, parades and rodeos. They each have children who love to ride and compete.
Elkington has rodeo experience and has been involved as a rodeo secretary. She and husband Chace Elkington train and sell horses, teach roping and riding lessons. Their sons ride and train ponies to sell and are building a goat roping business too.
Tucker has been a rodeo competitor, a rodeo queen and most recently a rodeo timer. Her entire immediate family has been involved with rodeo. She has two nephews who have competed at the National Finals Rodeo, and another nephew who rodeos in college. She’s a 4H leader and teaches goat tying lessons and holds clinics for kids.
Crapo was an Idaho Horsemanship Award winner in the Idaho 4H Horse program and is a 4H leader. She’s secretary of the Central Idaho Horse Show Association, and she and husband Jared Crapo started and for the past five years have produced the fifth rodeo in the CIHSA series called the Upper Valley Open Horse Show in Rexburg, where entries have almost doubled since its inception.
Crapo said there was lots of interest in the UVJRA with businesses, adults and kids stepping up to volunteer. Kids were instructed on how to properly ask if they got a payout.
“To me this an important life lesson to learn how to ask someone you don’t know a question,” Crapo said. “All the kids asked and got their payout, a crisp $2 bill. It was the funnest thing I’ve gotten to do in a long time.”
Sponsors so far are; Valley Ag, Bloom Construction, Ambrea Wright, 9S Ranch, Pro Collision Autobody, Heat & Cool of Idaho, Northwest Plumbing & Mechanical, High Net Realty, Next Home Advantage Reality, Yes Idaho, Valorie’s List Realty, Teton Kennels, Bart Miller and Top Notch Jerky.
“We really appreciate all our sponsors. We are relying on volunteer help and not paying a lot of money for stock, timers and judges,” Crapo said. “Many are donating what we need or giving us a really good deal. You don’t have to get paid to do every little thing. Sometimes you just do something because it needs to be done. Especially for our youth, I think it’s important for them to jump in, help and have fun.”
There are four age brackets; 0-6, 7-9, 10-13 and 14-18. Plus there’s an option for kids to drop their lowest scoring rodeo.
“Life happens and sometimes you have to miss a rodeo. We just want the kids to have fun and not have to worry about competing so hard,” Crapo said.
As a non-profit, any donations are tax deductible Crapo said. Many sponsorships are available. There’s a livestock brand sponsor where a family’s brand is put on a banner and displayed at each rodeo. Some of the other ways to donate are to buy sponsorships for buckles, rodeo all-around sponsor, venue sponsor, and year-end all-around sponsor.
“Respecting our legacy and giving back to the next generation is the motto of the UVJRA,” Crapo said. “Supporting kids with a hometown rodeo feel, giving them an opportunity to learn and compete, while giving adults an opportunity to pass down what they’ve learned from their mentors and rodeo experience, is what this is all about,” Crapo said.
For more information visit the Upper Valley Jr Rodeo Association’s Facebook page, or call Crapo at 208 339-4337, Elkington at 208 313-5646, or Tucker at 208 757-0978.