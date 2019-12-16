This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide trap in Pocatello, Idaho. The device is spring-activated and shoots poison that is meant to kill predators. A significant portion of a lawsuit brought by an eastern Idaho family against the U.S. government after a boy and his dog tripped the trap has been dismissed. The Agriculture Department has admitted placing the device in the wrong area, and the negligence portion of the lawsuit is moving forward.