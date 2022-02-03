AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a phony tractor business listing an Eagle Rock Road address bilked farmers from throughout the country out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Chief Deputy Kasey Kendall said some of the alleged victims lost upwards of $50,000, believing they were buying used farm equipment from a company identifying itself as WDS on a web page that appeared convincing.
Kendall said the sheriff’s office has taken reports from seven victims from Canada, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia and Ohio. The company advertised significantly discounted used farm equipment.
“They made claims that they could deliver the equipment to any location. What ended up happening is WDS would only communicate via email. People would try to call over the phone and were never able to reach anybody,” Kendall said.
Kendall said WDS provided the farmers instructions on how to wire transfer funds. The account would be closed upon receipt of the funds by the company and the WDS representative and the money would both disappear, Kendall said.
Kendall said the first case was reported in November, and the WDS website disappeared from the internet this month.
After receiving the initial complaint last fall, Kendall said a deputy drove to the listed address on Eagle Rock Road to investigate and found only an open field.
One of the victims in the case told Power County investigators that a similar website, likely created by the same scammers, has surfaced, Kendall said. That website offers an address in Casa Grande, Arizona, claiming the company has been a used equipment dealer since 2006. It also lists a phone number that rings several times and then disconnects when dialed.
Kendall said his office is working with federal law enforcement partners on getting the RBS site removed.
“They can rebrand and put something back up on the internet almost as quick as you can get it down,” Kendall said.
He said his office has posted Facebook warnings about the scam. He said catching the culprits — or even determining from which country they’re operating — could be difficult.
One of the tactics used by the scammers to lend the appearance of legitimacy is to post names of people who are actually in the equipment business on their fake websites but with false photographs, Kendall said.
Kendall suggests verifying a business is authentic with the Better Business Bureau before buying something online. He said not being able to reach an actual person is another red flag of possible fraud, especially when an offer sounds too good to be true.