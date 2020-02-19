Washington, D.C. — Thirty-seven conservation groups representing millions of members sent the Bureau of Land Management a letter on Friday requesting additional time to comment on the agency’s proposed grazing regulation revisions, according to a press release by the conservation organization Western Watersheds Project.
The BLM manages livestock on 155 million acres of public land in 11 states. The BLM will host four public meetings — in Elko, Nevada; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Miles City, Montana; and Casper, Wyoming.
The BLM is currently in the scoping period of its proposed revisions and has announced that it will seek to change the permitting process, the public participation aspects of grazing decisions and how and where it will evaluate landscape health in relation to livestock grazing.
“This is another example of this administration’s efforts to limit review and participation in decisions that affect public lands, including habitat for threatened and endangered species, recreation areas, Native American cultural sites, and wilderness,” said Judi Brawer, Wild Places program director for WildEarth Guardians. “The BLM is supposed to act in the best interest of all peoples who use these lands, not just the ranchers.”