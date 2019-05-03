Bob Hoff remembers helping his dad fight fires southeast of Idaho Falls, as a teenager.
“We and other farmers would take tractors and disks out to a fire, put it out, go home, and go back to work,” he recalls.
Combating the 2016 Henry’s Creek Fire, seven miles east of Idaho Falls, started much the same. Farmers contained the fire to a canyon, with agency fire crews on site.
“But it turned into a big storm before it was over,” says Hoff, referring to a blaze that ultimately scorched more than 60,000 acres, according to a Post Register report.
There was confusion about jurisdiction and incident control and conflicts with frustrated landowners who risked arrest if they tried to prevent the fire from engulfing private ground.
Those experiences sparked formation of the Henry’s Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association in spring of 2017, one of nine RFPAs in Idaho. Hoff is chairman of the 19-member group that assists with protecting 914,696 acres in Bonneville County, stretching almost to Gray’s Lake National Wildlife Refuge and the Wyoming border.
The Camas Creek RFPA had formed a year earlier, the second largest in Idaho, spanning 1,494,000 acres along the Continental Divide/Montana border in Clark County, plus the Birch Creek drainage of Lemhi County.
RFPAs are groups of legally organized volunteers who join state and federal teams — and sometimes other entities — fighting rangeland wildfires, typically providing rapid initial response. This collaboration leverages the proximity and place-based knowledge of local residents who are familiar with the terrain and fuel loads, plus the location of fences, gates, roads, water sources, livestock, and land ownership in the mosaic of public and private lands in eastern Idaho.
The RFPA model enables, “cooperation and communication between agencies and landowners, and builds relationships between different stakeholders,” says Rick Finis, South Idaho Fire Program Liaison with the Idaho Department of Lands in Boise.
Finis is the state contact for education and those interested in forming new RFPAs.
“The agencies each have certain mandates and procedures, and the landowners have local intel,” Finis says. “The RFPAs enable everyone to understand each other better, be safer and be more effective.”
Three states authorize RFPAs: Idaho, Oregon and Nevada. Oregon established the first RFPA in the U.S. in 1964, followed by Idaho in 2012.
In Idaho, RFPAs organize under Idaho Code as legal nonprofit entities, purchase insurance, receive training, access funds and equipment and execute agreements that allow RFPA firefighters to engage in detection, prevention and suppression of forest or range fires. Members include those who have completed the 40 hours of wildland fire training and four to eight hours of annual refresher courses by the Bureau of Land Management required for a “red card,” plus community allies who provide other support. The Department of Lands administers the program and provides personal protective equipment to RFPA firefighters, including a helmet, clothing, a shelter, radio and their line pack.
Over 300 individuals were members of nine RFPAs in Idaho in 2018, covering 8,809,895 acres.
Their task is daunting.
Wildfires are growing in size, frequency and severity across rangelands in the West, adversely impacting wildlife, habitat, agriculture, recreation, species conservation and inviting noxious weeds and non-native species to colonize charred areas. The National Interagency Fire Center documents 58,083 wildfires in the U.S. in 2018, burning 8,767,492 acres. Of those, 1,132 were in Idaho, scorching 604,481 acres. Seventy-one percent of Idaho’s fires (803) were human caused, the remainder attributed to lightning strikes.
The Henry’s Creek Fire is estimated to have cost $4.3 million for firefighting, plus much more for on-going restoration work. Beyond suppression costs, fires impose a direct and indirect financial hit to ranchers that persists for years.
Richard Savage, chairman of the Camas Creek RFPA, is a cattleman and former member of the governor’s sage grouse task force.
“Whether they’re human caused or lightning strikes, fires don’t recognize ownership and seldom stay in one place,” he says. “And they have very serious short- and long-term impacts, especially if they destroy critical habitat for a species like sage grouse.”
Gretchen Hyde, executive director of the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, agrees, and has first-hand experience: twice in the past 20 years lightning strikes have caused fires on her family’s ranch near Emmett.
“Range fires cause negative economic, environmental and social consequences that are complex and really long-lasting,” Hyde says. “When ranchers and farmers organize in RFPAs and fight wildfire with agency teams, it’s an example of partnerships that protect our public and private resources and the livelihoods of rural people. RFPAs contribute to better communication and stronger relationships that benefit everyone.”