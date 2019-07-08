Over 17,000 acres are burning in East Idaho due to two wildfires that ignited on Saturday and continued to grow on Sunday.
Thunderstorms created high winds that enabled the fires, located near Aberdeen and Raft River, to spread exponentially on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reports Sunday afternoon were that the fire near Aberdeen had more than doubled in size to 9,446 acres and the fire near Raft River had grown more than seven times in size to 8,272 acres.
Making matters worse is that the National Weather Service says more thunderstorms are expected to hit East Idaho Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The weather service said these storms are likely going to be packing winds in excess of 45 mph that will cause existing and new wildfires to rapidly spread.
The weather service has declared a Red Flag Warning — the highest wildfire threat level — because of the explosive wildfire conditions in East Idaho.
Authorities reported on Sunday night that firefighters had made lots of progress against both wildfires, though nighttime weather conditions are expected to test those gains.
The wildfires currently burning near Aberdeen and Raft River as well as a much smaller wildfire near Dubois are not threatening any structures and there have been no evacuations or injuries thus far.
The wildfire on Bureau of Land Management land about 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen is the biggest one currently burning in East Idaho.
The blaze had scorched 4,000 acres by Saturday night and grew to 9,446 acres by Sunday afternoon, the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls reported.
Authorities said the fire was caused by lightning around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The fire is burning in grass and brush over terrain that is mostly flat with some rolling hills.
BLM and Forest Service firefighters are battling the fire with 13 fire trucks, 2 water tenders and 2 bulldozers. Firefighting airplanes, including heavy air tankers, are flying sorties against the fire.
The fire center reported on Sunday night that the fire is now 80 percent contained with full containment expected sometime on Monday. The fire is expected to be fully controlled sometime on Tuesday, the fire center said.
The fire center said thunderstorms passing through the fire area on Sunday night are testing firefighters' ability to make further progress against this blaze.
The firefighters battling the wildfire burning on BLM land seven miles north of Raft River are encountering similar Sunday night weather conditions.
That fire was also caused by lightning, the fire center said. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The fire center said the fire had burned 1,100 acres by Saturday night and grew to 8,272 acres by Sunday afternoon.
The elite Snake River Hotshots firefighting team has responded to this blaze along with other firefighters. Six fire trucks, a water tender and 2 bulldozers are currently on the scene and a helicopter and heavy air tanker are helping to fight the fire from above.
The fire is 90 percent contained and full containment is expected sometime Sunday night, weather permitting, the fire center said. Firefighters hope to have the fire fully controlled by Monday night.
The third East Idaho wildfire is burning on state land near Radar Hill 10 miles northeast of Dubois. The fire center says this fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and scorched 75 acres.
BLM and Forest Service firefighters are currently extinguishing what remains of this wildfire, which was declared 100 percent contained late Saturday night.
Firefighters are focusing their efforts on extinguishing hot spots within the fire's perimeter and they hope to have the fire fully controlled by Sunday evening.
The fire center said the cause of this fire remains under investigation.
So far the wildfires have not caused any road closures in East Idaho.
