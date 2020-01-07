National Milk Day is Saturday, Jan. 11, and Reed’s Dairy is celebrating by offering free glasses of milk at all of their store locations throughout Idaho.
National Milk Day was created to commemorate the beginning of home milk delivery which began as early as 1878. Even today, Reed’s Dairy is one of the few businesses still bringing milk and other products to customers' doorsteps
“There used to be more companies that did what we do, but many have gone out of business,” said Alan Reed, local dairyman and owner of Reeds Dairy. “People still like getting their milk in glass bottles, and the convenience of having farm-fresh milk and other groceries delivered to their doorstep.”
No purchase is necessary to receive a free glass of farm-fresh milk from any Reed's location. One glass is allowed per customer.
Reed’s Dairy was founded in Idaho Falls in 1955 and has been selling milk to the public since 1962. It operates a home-delivery service in Idaho Falls and the Treasure Valley, and also has four retail ice cream shop locations at 2660 W. Broadway St., Idaho Falls; 2523 E. Sunnyside Road, 1735 W. Ammon; 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian; and 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise.