DESHLER, Neb. — Reinke Manufacturing has recognized Irrigation Systems in Blackfoot with a Gold Reinke Pride award in recognition of the company’s marketing year success. The dealership was honored during Reinke’s annual convention in Spokane, Wash.
“I congratulate Irrigation Systems on receiving this award,” said Mark Mesloh, Reinke vice president of North American irrigation sales. “Reinke appreciates the dedication they have to the growers in their community. We’re proud to work with them and have them representing Reinke in Blackfoot.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada gather each year to attend the company’s sales convention. The convention’s awards ceremony recognizes select Reinke dealerships for their hard work and dedication to sales and marketing throughout the past year.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.