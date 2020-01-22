In this June 20, 2012, file photo, Idaho State Police Trooper Justin Klitch, right, makes a stop and charges the driver with possession of marijuana after leaving Oregon, in Fruitland, Idaho. Marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state line are 420% the statewide average, according to a state report. Idaho residents are purchasing recreational marijuana in Oregon because it is illegal in Idaho, the report released Friday, Jan . 17, 2020, by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis said.