RIGBY — The Rigby Future Farmers of America held its first ever Ag Exploration Day at the Rigby Fair Grounds May 2, where third-graders from each of the elementary schools in the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 were able to come and learn about agriculture.
Rigby FFA adviser Robert Hale said before holding the event, the program and the Farm Bureau would take a trailer from school-to-school and teach each school’s third-graders the various aspects of agriculture. Eventually this became an issue because the high school students would miss almost an entire week of school.
“It started with an idea that we could do better than this,” Hale said.
After developing the idea, Hale and other advisers thought this could be a way for FFA students to present their experiences to elementary school students and to teach them about where their food comes from.
“The purpose of the program is help people understand agriculture and where food comes from,” he said.
Hale indicated that on average, two out of every 100 people know where their food comes from, as opposed to 30 or 40 people out of 100 30 years ago. He said as more and more people move into agricultural areas, it’s important to teach the younger generation about agriculture.
Scattered throughout the Rigby Fairgrounds, Rigby FFA students taught 3rd graders various topics including genetically modified organisms, the different types of cows, the different parts of a tractor, how water is used, how to approach and pet animals and the various types of potatoes among other topics.
At one station students enjoyed a cup of ice cream donated by Culver’s of Idaho Falls. Hale said the Farm Bureau also covered the costs of bussing the students to the fairgrounds.
“Everybody was thrilled,” he said.
Hale indicated that they decided to go with third grades because the event is more conducive with their curriculum, plus they are a little more independent than younger students.
“It was a neat opportunity for my students to showcase their work,” he said.
Next year he said they are hoping to have more hands-on experiences for the students. A couple suggestions included irrigation systems where students can bring in sprinklers for the third-graders to interact with or a station where students can grind wheat, rather than simply looking at it.
“Or showcase more natural resources or horticulture,” he said.
Now that they have concluded the first year’s event, Hale said it will become an annual occasion.
“We’re locked into this now,” he said. “We were encouraged to do it again.”