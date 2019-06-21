AMERICAN FALLS — In 2006, when Greg Andersen began managing Seagull Bay Dairy near American Falls, he hoped the dairy would be at the forefront of Holstein breeding trends nationally and internationally.
Andersen, 39, has fulfilled his goals. Under his management, the family-owned dairy has won Holstein Association USA’s Progressive Breeders Registry and Progressive Genetic Herd awards. In 2014, Andersen was named Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder.
The dairy’s cows and bulls are bred and sold for use in embryo transfers, in-vitro fertilization and artificial insemination to improve the Holstein breed worldwide.
An elite genomic brood cow at the dairy, 10-year-old Ammon-Peachy Shauna, is world renowned. Although recently retired, her genetics have spread nationwide and worldwide for several generations.
“She produced 5,000 pounds of milk annually above her herdmates,” Andersen said. “We’ve had farmers from Japan, Italy, Russia, Poland and Canada come here to take a look at her.”
Before she was born in April 2009, Andersen bought her for $21,000 in Pennsylvania, where she was named for the dairy owners who bred her. He wondered if his investment would pay off.
“Her genetic profile caught my eye,” Andersen said, “but I didn’t know if she would pass on her positive traits.”
Shauna exceeded his expectations.
In 2012, the Holstein Association USA ranked her as the world’s third-best Holstein cow based on several factors including productivity, high-protein milk, fertility, conformation and hardiness. Since then, she has passed on her positive genetic traits.
For several years, she lived at Sunshine Genetics in Wisconsin, where her eggs and embryos were harvested to create other genetically elite Holsteins.
Among her more than 150 sons and daughters and countless progeny is a son, Supersire.
“His daughters on average out-produce their peers by 2,000 pounds of milk annually,” Andersen said.
Born in April 2011, Supersire is renowned for being in the Millionaire Club, sires with semen sales exceeding 1 million units. The Holstein Association USA ranked him as its top bull in 2015 based on his Total Performance Index, a multi-trait index.
“He’s in an elite club with only about 50 other bulls achieving that milestone,” Andersen said.
Shauna’s grandson, Silver, was born in 2013 and would likely have hit the million-unit mark, too, but injured himself in his stall and was euthanized last year. About 750,000 of his semen units had been sold.
Wanting to improve Holstein genetics, Andersen, his brother John, who owns Triple Crown Genetics, and Cannon Dairy Farms in Shelley formed a partnership, WinStar Genetics in January 2017.
“Out of the top 200 Holsteins in the U.S., we have three,” Andersen said of WinStar.
Through the dairy and WinStar, Andersen is carrying on the progressive attitude of his father, Alan, who started the dairy in 1980 and is semi-retired.
“He was an early adopter of embryo transfer to increase the genetic potential of each generation,” Andersen said. “In the early ’70s, he had a Holstein calf born from a beef cow.”
Andersen said it is exciting to see recent genetic advancements in the dairy industry. As superior cows and bulls are developed at Seagull Bay, he said he hopes the dairy continues being a relevant source of Holstein genetics worldwide.
As for Shauna, he said her embryos could be harvested for a few more years.
“But considering how special and outstanding she’s been, she deserves a break,” he said. “I hope she keeps on living a long and healthy life until she’s 15 or older.”