SHELLEY — Shelley High School FFA members, ag students, faculty, alumni and community members are making final preparations for the annual plant sale and FFA Alumni Scholarship Auction that will be held Thursday at the school.
Students will be selling bedding plants they’ve grown in greenhouse classes — petunias, tomatoes, asylum and osteospermum, and a new plant they’ve raised which is related to the sunflower/daisy family. There are about 100 flats of bedding plants and about 80 hanging flowering baskets for sale, said Maddy Martin, Shelley FFA reporter.
The plant sale begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the auction at 6 p.m. Both are held in the school’s ag department.
Other items for auction include some that students have made in welding class, such as two benches using antique truck tailgates, hitches, coat racks, plus an assortment of small toy cars and tractors.
In woodshop, students have made flower boxes, birdhouses and benches. One of the benches has been painted with an American flag. Students also have made a children’s sand box. It has legs and a lid so it can double as a picnic table.
Various items are also donated by local businesses with the proceeds from the auction used to for student scholarships. Last year, the auction raised close to $14,000.
Refreshments will be available to purchase by Khan Cooking.
Students also help out setting up before the event and throughout the auction.
“We are busy all night and the auction is a lot of fun,” Martin said.
To learn more about the Shelley High School FFA program, the plant sale and auction visit their Facebook page.