BOISE — A Declo cattleman agreed to pay a fine and perform restoration work on a reach of the Raft River in Southeast Idaho following an enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA said in an Oct. 22 press release East Valley Cattle, LLC, Idaho, reached a settlement.
EPA alleges that East Valley Cattle filled an approximately 425-foot-long meander and erected a 114 foot earthen dam in the Raft River — which is a tributary of the Snake River — without a permit. East Valley Cattle removed the earthen dam once they were alerted to the need for an Army Corps of Engineers Clean Water Act permit for such work.
According to Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Division in Seattle, unpermitted projects can have undesirable consequences for both landowners and the environment.
“The Clean Water Act requires permits to protect people, fish and wildlife from harm,” said EPA’s Kowalski. “Altering stream channels or building diversions using heavy equipment without a permit can harm our rivers, streams and wetlands and can result in serious impacts to fish and wildlife habitat as well as downstream landowners.”
Under the terms of the settlement, East Valley Cattle agreed to pay a $17,500 penalty and implement an EPA-approved technical restoration plan to repair the damage caused. The river restoration work is expected to begin next month.
River bottoms, especially in dry, arid climates, are fragile ecosystems. Many species, both aquatic and land-based, depend on intact river environments to survive and thrive. Introducing heavy equipment in rivers or otherwise altering stream channels with dams, dikes and berms without necessary planning and permits not only puts important habitat at risk but can pose flooding dangers to downstream property owners when poor engineering fails.