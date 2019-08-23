MANHATTAN, Mont. — Hailey Morgan of Belgrade was up most of the night of Aug. 16 prepping “Potato Tornadoes” to have her booth ready by 9 a.m. the next morning.
The 13-year-old and her grandma sold the spiraled, fried spuds on sticks at the Manhattan Potato Festival Saturday, with all of the proceeds going to American Legion Post 87. Their produce came from Kimm Seed Potatoes.
Hailey has volunteered with the Legion for as long as she can remember. Her favorite part of the festival is “the overall community.”
The Manhattan Potato Festival, hosted Aug. 17, has been a yearly tradition since 1987, according to the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. Misty O’Leary, executive administrator of the chamber, said she expected about 4,000 people to come out based on last year’s attendance. O’Leary said the festival had at least 140 vendors selling food and artisan goods.
Some of the vendors drove from out-of-state for the event, coming from Utah, Arizona and Missouri. O’Leary said it’s good chance to make new connections.
“I like meeting all of the people. Everyone is really friendly, and the vendors are so excited,” O’Leary said.
By 9:30 a.m on the day of the festival, a decent-sized crowd had already gathered. A few people were munching on ribbon fries, live music had begun and a line formed down two blocks for the fire department’s pancake breakfast. More than 100 vintage and unique cars were parked along Broadway Street for the car show. The crowd peaked at 11:00 a.m. for the parade.
“There are a lot of spokes on the wheel,” O’Leary said.
One of Manhattan’s most productive industries is potato farming, and has been historically, according to the chamber. The festival aims to honor the town’s agricultural heritage.
The Ehresmann family has been going to the festival every year for the last 25 years. They live in Belgrade and always run into people they know at the gathering. Melanie Ehresmann, 62, said she likes to check out the quilting and woodworking booths, but doesn’t have one favorite part of the day.
“It’s just a good, small-town festival,” Melanie said.