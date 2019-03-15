RIGBY — Rigby FFA students were recognized at the annual Rigby FFA Chapter banquet March 6. Listed below were students recognized and the awards received.
2018 State Career Development Events:
Ag Mechanics: First in state — Jason Brown, Eli Gallup, Brock Godfrey, Cody Cude.
Forestry: First in state — Jordan Gardner, Tony Worthen, Dillon Johnson, Leann Johnston.
Veterinary Science: Third in state — Aubrey Scott, Kyle Davie, Abby Klukis, Cordell Campbell.
Dairy Cattle Evaluation: Fourth in state — Dallee Hogge, Madison Weiers, Tucker Lindsey, Grace Bagley.
Environmental Natural Resources: Fourth in state — Alesha Kisner, Jordan Gardiner, Tessa Peterson, Aubrey Scott.
Meats: Fifth in state — Dallee Hogge, Abby Klukis, Kyle Davies, Audrey Godfrey.
Dairy Foods: Seventh in state — Darcy Godfrey, Porter Hogge, Lindzy Christensen, Spencer Steel.
Agronomy: Seventh in state — Dillon Johnson, Kaylie Holloway, Tony Worthen, Brayden Thomas.
Livestock Evaluation: Grace Bagley, Madison Weiers, Lindzy Christensen, Riley Jones.
Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Awards:
Western Region Champion: Kyle Reeves
Western Region Silver: Morgan McKenna
Western Region Bronze: Eli Gallup
State Soils and Range:
Range Evaluation: First in state — Grace Bagley, Morgan Thomas, Dallee Hogge, Tucker Lindsey.
Soils Evaluation: Fourth in state — Cody Cude, Brayden Thomas, Aubrey Godfrey, Darcy Godfrey.
National Convention 2018:
Model of Excellence: Top 10 chapter in the nation
Conduct of Chapter Meetings: Fifth gold — Ben Wells, Brayden Thomas, Tad Nelson, Brigham Nelson, Darcy Godfrey, MacKay Olaveson, Madison Weiers, Skylar Bowman.
Farm Business Management: Sixth gold — Abby Klukis, Alesha Kisner, Tucker Lindsey, Brett Warner.
Ag Mechanics: Ninth gold — Eli Gallup, Brock Godfrey, Cody Cude, Jason Brown.
Forestry: 12th — Dillon Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Tony Worthen, Leann Johnston
American Degrees: Abby Johnston and Margaret Mackin.
State Leadership Convention 2019:
Extemporaneous Speaker: Talon Anderson.
Prepared Public Speaking: Grace Bagley.
State Officer candidates: Tony Worthen, Tucker Lindsey.
State Degree recipients: Grace Bagley, Sierra Burton, Eli Gallup, Audrey Godfrey, Dallee Hogge, Kaylie Holloway, Morgan McKenna, Ashley Meyers, Kyle Reves, Cameron Stephens, Brenden Taylor.
District Star candidates—Star Agri-Placement— Eli Gallup; Star Farmer—Kaylie Holloway.
Proficiencies: Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication —Jaxon Fallis; Diversified Crop Production Placement —Tucker Lindsey; Diversified Ag Production Placement —Logan Cottle; Beef Production Entrepreneurship — Landon Smith; Beef Production Placement — Luke Smith; Specialty Crop Production Placement — Eli Gallup.