IDAHO FALLS — The University of Idaho will be resuming its Ag Talk Tuesday sessions beginning on May 5.
The meetings will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of May, June, July and August, except for on July 21. The May 5 meeting will be hosted at the UI Bonneville County Extension Office, 1542 E. 73rd South, Idaho Falls.
The Aug. 4 meeting will be hosted in Pocatello. Cities and locations for the remaining meetings must still be determined.
A free lunch will be provided at each meeting. The UI Extension seed potato team will serve street tacos on May 5. Topics discussed on May 5 will include early season issues related to small grains and other crops, pre-planting and early season weed management in potatoes and other crop production issues.
UI Extension seed specialist Kasia Duellman said the sessions are ideal for farmers, field men, agronomists, crop consultants and other agricultural professionals. She said UI Extension and USDA officials will make informal presentations.
"They're meant to be responsive to current-season issues," Duellman said. "It's a two-way feedback where we can provide information and the people who are attending as well can provide us information."
She said Ag Talk Tuesdays started in 2018 as sponsored lunch meetings, which drew good crowds. In 2019, UI moved them to breakfast and fewer people attended. She hopes to draw 25 to 30 people each week, now that they'll be hosted during lunch again.
People who can't attend in person may participate via teleconference by calling 669-900-6833, meeting ID 349427773. A Zoom link, https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/349427773, has also been set up for people to participate by computer.
Visit https://webpages.uidaho.edu/extension-seed-potato/ATT.html to view the schedule.