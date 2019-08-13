In this March 6, 2019, file photo a staff member works on a mobile phone production line during a media tour in Huawei factory in Dongguan, China's Guangdong province. Huawei Technologies Co. is one of the world's biggest supplier of telecommunications equipment. The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street.