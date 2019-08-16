EMMETT — For better than five decades, Andy Kendall has been engaged in the ranch and rodeo community in Gem County, and beyond. During the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo, hosted Aug. 1-3, Kendall was honored with his selection as Grand Marshal for the parade and rodeo events.
Andy and his wife Jeanne moved to Emmett in 1963 and both were involved in the community ever since. That has included decades of service to 4-H and involvement on the Gem County Livestock Auction Committee for nearly 40 years.
A love of competition and hard work perhaps best exemplify Kendall’s life path according to many who have worked beside him for portions of that time.
Perhaps his drive came from his early years as a two-time Golden Gloves boxing champion and a stint playing semi-professional baseball. However it started, it was apparent in his passion for the livestock industry and the competitive events that align with it. You could often find him competing at some of the largest livestock competitions across the country – running colts at a track or leading cattle in the show ring.
He owned and exhibited the 1988 National Champion Show Bull and the 1984 National Champion Female at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
Andy has served as a judge and instructor at countless youth events not just in southern Idaho, but across much of the West. That has included not just livestock shows but queen competitions as well.
The Gem County Fair Board cited “his influence on the youth of the Emmett community and the Gem County Fair over the last 50 years that has been beyond measure and clearly evident in the many relationships he has built and nurtured.”