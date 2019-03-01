VICTOR — Chris Mason’s truck is stocked with most of the same tools and equipment as other farriers. But instead of steel shoes and boxes of nails, he carries protective boots, polyurethane “plastic” shoes, and various glue products, technologies he uses in his hoof/founder rehabilitation and specialty shoeing business, Northern Rockies Equine Services.
Chris launched the business in 2013, convinced that horses with serious hoof issues require a whole-horse approach. He studies anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, nutrition and research from universities, veterinary schools and private industry around the world, and taps the practical knowledge and experience of farriers doing similar work.
He uses the acronym “DDET” to describe his methodology: Diagnosis, diet, exercise, trim. The diagnosis leads to an action plan. With all hoof issues, he’s adamant about testing forage and formulating a custom supplement to address the horse’s exact nutritional gaps. He wants to get the horse comfortable enough to resume physical activity. Incremental, frequent trims are part of the protocol.
He estimates 75 percent of his cases are founder, which occurs when there is an inflammation in the tissue connecting the pedal bone to the hoof.
“Usually when I get called, the horse is in bad shape. I can’t help all of them — no one can. I’m always totally honest with the owner about it,” he said. “It’s going to be a commitment of time and money, but we can return probably 90 percent to a high level of function. If the horse is in a high-stress event like reining or jumping, they may not return to full capacity, but most can have a good life.”
He emphasizes that nutrition and exercise are key to replacing damaged tissue with healthy new hoof, in a process that may take a year or more.
“Owners have to understand that what we do to their feet is not going to heal that horse,” he said. “We cannot fix a problem through shaping the foot, but we can assist the horse in regrowing a foot appropriate to him. And we have ways to get them comfortable enough to exercise, which is critical for healthy hoof growth.”
Boots and plastic shoes are part of his nontraditional therapeutic arsenal. He’s used them with success on horses suffering from internal structural deviations as well as thin soles, abscesses, laminitic issues that could lead to founder, cracks, injuries, and horses that won’t tolerate or lack the hoof wall integrity for nails.
He admits that getting proficient with these products has taken time, experimentation and tips shared between colleagues.
“A lot of farriers won’t mess with glue-ons, and I get that,” he said. “They’ve had experiences with them not staying on, or clients balk at the cost of all the extra time. The early ones were really bad, but the technology is changing fast. We have much better options now for shoes and for glues.”
Protective “boots” cover the sole and hoof, can be removable or mounted for long-term wear. Chris makes orthotic inserts or physically alters boots to meet a horse’s particular needs.
Glue-on shoes are molded from durable polyurethane plastic. Some resemble flat rim shoes while others have clips or cuffs allowing them to adhere higher on the outside wall, feature integrated plastic or steel frog support, closed or open heels. Glue/nail hybrids are available. Chris modifies the shoes as needed, then selects an appropriate glue.
Some conditions benefit from urethane reconstruction, where Chris fabricates a new “wall” to support hoof structures, prevent wall shear and mitigate other issues. The material can be trimmed and rasped like a real hoof to achieve support, lift, balance and break-over.
“Glue-ons aren’t just for rehab. They’re being used on race horses, endurance horses, ranch and pleasure horses and many competitive events,” he said. “And we’ve learned that compared to steel shoes, the plastic shoes significantly reduce transfer of concussive force and vibration from hard surfaces.”
Chris considers his work to be improving the lives of horses, not competing with other farriers. He collaborates with a network of farriers, veterinarians, nutritionists, product developers and others to consult on cases, discuss new research, tools, products, and share advice. He refers owners to books, studies and sites to learn more about their horse’s condition. He speaks to clubs and at meetings and conferences, and has been invited to contribute articles to an international blog for hoof care professionals.
“As horse owners and horse care practitioners, we should consider the best interests of the horse, not just our own traditions,” he said. “When the horse gets the right diet, exercise, and hoof care, we give them the best chance to recover. I think we owe that to them.”