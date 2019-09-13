The Enemy: Annual Kochia
Strategy: This is a fast-growing annual plant that can be any size from ground level to 6 feet tall. It has soft, hairy leaves that have more hair on the lighter-colored underside than on top. Flowers are inconspicuous and form tight spikelets on the top half of the plant. It is a native of Asia but has slowly made its way across the globe, consuming real estate set aside for crops and gardens. This is not to be confused with forage kochia, which is a beneficial forb.
Attack: Kochia’s first strategy is to develop the biggest canopy it can as fast as it can and outcompete everything around it for sunlight. To do that it needs to have newly disturbed soil, lots of moisture and it loves to take up lots of nutrients. Its second strategy is to produce as many seeds as it possibly can from early summer to late fall. Each plant can produce over 10,000 seeds. The final strategy is to spread those seeds across the state of Idaho via tumbleweed. As the plant dries up it removes its base from the root system and tumbles along the ground. This is the tumbleweed you can find that has some leaves on it but does not prick you when you touch it. Each seed varies in germination timing, so new seeds will germinate all spring and summer long whenever new moisture is present. Toxicity varies depending on the environment, but it is generally accepted that kochia can be toxic and should be avoided when grazing.
Defense: Kochia must be killed when it is small and almost unnoticeable. The key to identify kochia sprouts is the hairy leaves that have more hair on the underside than on the top. Plowing, disking or hoeing these small plants is very effective so long as the root is pulled out of the soil. Herbicides are also effective at this small size. There is a wide range of herbicides that are labeled for kochia. The best options would be Dicamba (Banvel), diglycolamine (Vanquish) and fluroxypyr (Vista). Which chemical you choose is far less important than the timing of application, because a large, mature plant cannot be effectively killed with herbicide. It should be noted that kochia is very proactive at developing resistance to herbicides, and there are populations resistant to the herbicides listed above in Idaho. When regularly using herbicides, always rotate modes of action. Use mechanical methods where possible.