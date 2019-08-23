The enemy: Wild licorice (Glycyrrhiza lepidota)
The strategy: This is a native perennial plant that grows in moist, sandy soils such as ditch banks and meadows. This plant spreads from roots and seeds, produces a few stems from each growing point within the soil and grows to a height of 3 feet. The leaves grow alternately on the stem and are deeply lobed. The plants produce cinnamon-colored, three-quarter-inch, oval-shaped seeds that have hooked barbs that allow the seeds to attach to anything (similar to burdock). There will be between 20 to 30 of these burr-like seed pods at the end of each stem.
Attack: Although this plant is quite edible for humans (the root I believe), it is not very desirable to livestock or wildlife. Once established, it spreads as wildlife move around. It removes valuable water and nutrients that the desirable plants need to survive. It also gets caught in the hairs on livestock and causes difficulty in grooming and can destroy the wool on sheep and goats.
The defense: Mechanical control is somewhat effective if you catch the plant before the plants start to spread by roots. Once established, herbicides such as Telar XP/Escort XP can be used when not on an irrigation ditch bank, and Opensight or Milestone can be used when the weeds are on the outside of the ditch bank. Make sure your application does not allow the herbicide to go inside the ditch. Control is most effective when applied before the plants bloom or in the fall. There are no biocontrols that are effective. As this is a native, only try to control it if it becomes invasive to your lands. Call your local county weed superintendent for proper identification and best control tools.