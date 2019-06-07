The Enemy: Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria)
Strategy: This is a semi-aquatic perennial plant that is native to Europe and can still be purchased as an ornamental. This plant out-competes native habitat along waterways and has no value to wildlife such as waterfowl for food or shelter. It is a woody plant that can grow to a height of 8 feet and for the most part, has to have its roots in moist to wet soil. It produces a beautiful purple flower that grows up the top foot of the woody, four-sided (square) stem. It blooms from mid-July to mid-August.
Attack: Purple loosestrife can be found along most rivers in the Northwest, as well as irrigation corridors. A few plants have been found at the upper power plant of Idaho Falls Power. This plant can produce over 2.5 million seeds per year and can totally destroy river and ditch banks by impeding water flow and out-competing the desired plants. They especially like to hide within cattails.
Defense: Controlling purple loosestrife is a challenge due to them growing in and near water. Digging them up can be done with a lot of effort, but remember to try to get most of the root as it will grow back if some roots are left behind. There is a limited amount of herbicides that can be legally used over water (waters of U.S. vs Irrigation) to help control the weed. These include specialized herbicides such as Habitat, Rennovate, Aquamaster or Weedar 64. One of the best tools for this weed is the use of a defoliating beetle that only attacks the purple loosestrife plants. This bug has done a great job of removing the invading plants. Don’t mix this plant up with dames rocket or fireweed.