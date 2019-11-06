MERIDIAN, ID — Wildland firefighters were scheduled to visit the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, to meet with student doctors and discuss how to manage their unique healthcare needs.
The intent was to expose ICOM medical students to wildland firefighting, to see the equipment used by these firefighters and to learn about smokejumpers and hotshot crews.
“I have no idea what the difference is between a smokejumper, a hot shot, or a repeller, but the fact remains that as medical professionals, any of these wildland firefighters could end up in our office, emergency room or hospital floor,” said student doctor Matthew Engle. “That’s why ICOM’s Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine Clubs are working together to host this important event.”
In addition to the firefighters, ICOM’s student-doctors will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Symonds, an osteopathic physician who serves as the first and only medical doctor for the U.S. Forest Service. Dr. Symonds, an adjunct faculty member of ICOM, will discuss occupational medicine within this unique population.