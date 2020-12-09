BLACKFOOT — Ron Barrett carves western saddles that are life-sized and appear so realistic an equestrian might be tempted to strap one on a horse and ride off into the sunset.
Inspired by his dad who whittled in his spare time, a young Barrett took up the pastime. Barrett often accompanied his dad when he changed irrigation water on their farm in the Malta area and sometimes they’d have to play the waiting game, he said.
“So we’d sit on the ditch bank and wait, and he would find a stick and whittle. Two things my father always carried was a knife and whet stone. His ability to carve thoroughly intrigued me,” Barrett said.
So when his dad asked a 9- or 10-year-old Barrett what he wanted for Christmas, Barrett eagerly asked for a knife and whet stone.
“My first attempt at wood carving was a total disaster, or so my mother thought,” Barrett said. “She burned it in the wood stove. It made quite an impression on me for it was 40 years before I attempted to carve again.”
While working full time at various farm-related jobs, the Vietnam Veteran took up carving again and found time to carve while he and wife, Dottie, raised four children.
“I’d get home from work and no one would see me until 10 pm. The most I carved in one year was two saddles. I had to break my neck to do that but carving is rewarding and something I’ve done a lot of my life. Maybe I should have done something more constructive,” he joked.
Barrett has carved saddles, chinks, a fringed jacket, totem poles and a carousel-sized draft horse.
“I’ve carved nine saddles and I told my wife recently that I was done carving saddles, she said, 'You told me that two saddles ago,’” Barrett said. “I just finished my last saddle and I guarantee you there will be no more. I still do limited carving but the hurry is long gone. My main objective is that I’ve always loved wood.”
His creations have been exhibited at carving competitions in Boise, Missoula, Balboa Park in San Diego, California, and in Utah. He’s won numerous ribbons. He still has a Sedona Red saddle — a reddish-colored saddle which was among his first projects, he said.
He uses local woods like cottonwood for the seat and horn of a saddle and lodge pole pine for the swells, fenders and stirrups. He finishes a project with hand tools but much of the carving is done with a chain saw and power grinder.
“Power tools are fast. Besides I could never sharpen a pocket knife to save my neck. One thing about power tools is you don’t wanna drink red wine all day before you start up,” he said.
The West is a common theme of his carvings and the West has always intrigued him. In addition to carving, Barrett built a western town called Lonely Dove after the popular made-for-television movie and book Lonesome Dove. The town with about 11 authentically-built small, western buildings was popular among area schools for field trips. Several years ago, Barrett sold the town located along the Riverside Highway and moved his wood working shop to his home where he continues to carve today in spite of having esophageal cancer and COPD.
“I’ve just always been into anything to do with the western way of life,” Barrett said. “Today, I don’t do much, just wander the streets of Laredo and carve a little,” he joked. “I don’t push it like I used to, I’m getting burned out and a little older now and I don’t have the drive I used to have.”
Among his favorite carvings is Barrett first attempt at carving a wooden rocking horse for his first grandson.
“My advice for anyone wanting to do anything in life is to go ahead and give it a try. Don’t quit because you failed the first time. And don’t let anyone deter you,” he said.