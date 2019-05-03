CHALLIS — Wyoming author Mary Budd Flitner read excerpts from “My Ranch, Too,” her memoir of modern-day ranching joys and sorrows and the family stories that shaped her life, at a recent Challis gathering, organized by the Challis Arts Council and the Challis Public Library.
The half-dozen or so ranchers in the audience likely understood the economic and other challenges Mary and Stan faced on their family ranch better than did the city slickers. They no doubt had experienced events like those Mary describes in her chapter “A Ranch Divorce.”
“A ranch divorce—not man-and-wife but instead the permanent division of land, livestock, and, too often, a family” is hard on most ranching families, Mary writes. “Someone will take custody of hard-used property and perhaps a debt. Two halves will be less than a whole, probably. No matter what the offer or the settlement, there will likely be resentment and hurt within those families. Some will assign blame; some will feel a sense of failure. All will hope for harmony and approval.”
Mary and Stan describe some of what happened when the Flitners divided the family ranch in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin. “It was the right thing to do,” Stan says in the pages of his wife’s book. “But it took a long time, really for the scars to heal. We split the place more than three decades ago, and a lot of hurt and hard feelings stayed around. I think that’s mostly behind us, now.”
“Our fiercest ‘dog-and-cat fight’ was over the historic brand, the Diamond Tail, used by the family since 190 — an iconic object of sentiment as well as a business tool. Each brother felt he deserved to inherit that nod of respect. Howard (the patriarch) agonized; finally he left the brand attached to its original property — Stan’s part of the ranch.”