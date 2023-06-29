Cows

A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome on March 11, 2009.

 AP file photo

FRESNO, California (AP) — A California man is going to prison for running a cow dung-to-green energy scheme that authorities say was a load of manure.

Ray Brewer, 66, of Porterville was sentenced on June 26 to six years and nine months in federal prison in a years-long scam that bilked investors out of $8.75 million, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.


