In this Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, photo, employees work at Growing Home, Inc's farm in Chicago's neighborhood of Englewood. Atlanta, Chicago and other large cities across the country are taking a multi-pronged approach to bringing healthy diets to "food deserts," mostly low-income neighborhoods located miles away from the nearest supermarket. Their initiatives include fresh-produce stands at mass-transit stations, urban gardens, and partnerships with rideshare companies to ferry residents to grocery stores and farmers markets. The goal is to reduce health disorders and empower low-income communities. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)