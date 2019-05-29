Washington farmers to plant more hemp
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Washington state farmers have committed to plant significantly more hemp than they did in the previous two years, officials said.
Farmers plan to plant more than 9 square miles (or 23 square kilometers) of hemp this year, Capital Press reported Wednesday.
The state Department of Agriculture licensed 35 growers as of May 21, including 21 who also obtained licenses to process hemp.
Another 20 to 25 applications are awaiting review, an official said.
The surge began after the 2018 Farm Bill took hemp off the federally controlled substances list and Washington state lawmakers responded by lifting other restrictions. Washington’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed the hemp bill in April and the number of licensed farmers doubled in two weeks.
Hemp can now be grown in Washington for CBD oil, which is marketed for pain, stress and illnesses including cancer, seizures and constipation.
Oklahoma canola and wheat crop hindered by severe weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s canola and wheat harvests could be smaller and come later than expected due to recent severe weather, agriculture officials said.
Josh Lofton, the state’s agriculture secretary and Mike Schulte, executive director of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission, said that growers will need another week to assess the damage, and the harvests likely won’t start before then, The Oklahoman reported.
“We have got a lot of challenges ahead of us, weather wise, before we can get this crop out,” Schulte said.
Oklahoma has withstood a barrage of harsh weather this month. Two people died after a rash of tornadoes hit the state Saturday, and flooding along the Arkansas River last week submerged communities and prompted mandatory evacuations. More flooding is expected.
Planting woes continue for Minnesota farmers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers are still having trouble getting their crops into the ground as an unusually wet spring persists.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota Tuesday that a third of the state’s corn crop has yet to be planted. That puts Minnesota farmers eight days behind last year’s pace and 13 days behind the five-year average.
And only 35 percent of the state’s soybean crop has been planted, eight days behind last year and a full two weeks behind the five-year average.
Because of the wet weather, only two days were suitable for fieldwork last week. And much of southern Minnesota got 1-2 inches of rain Monday. That has some farmers considering whether they should take “prevented planting” insurance coverage instead.
South Dakota farmers struggle during poor planting season
GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota farmers are having a particularly poor planting season, with cold, wet weather adding to the struggles caused by low crop prices and President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Jim Solheim told the Argus Leader that the federal government’s immigration policies are hurting the agricultural workforce, but that the main problem for his family farm near Garretson is the weather.
Solheim said the soil has already absorbed so much water that even a little rain will delay planting.
About 19% of the state’s corn has been planted, which is well under the three-quarters that are typically planted by this point in the season, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Only 4% of soybeans have been planted, compared to the five-year average of 39% by this point.
Better weather helps Nebraska farmers plant corn, soy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Good weather enabled Nebraska farmers to make progress in planting crops last week, but they remain behind historic averages.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that for the week ending Sunday, there were five days suitable for field works.
Thanks to the better weather, farmers managed to raise the amount of corn planted to 70% of the anticipated crop. That’s still behind the 86% planted last year and for the five-year average. About 27% of the corn crop had emerged, significantly behind the 49% last year and for the five-year average.
For soybeans, farmers had planted 40% of the crop, behind last year’s 64% and the 54% average.
North Dakota wheat planting lagging
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Slightly more than one-third of North Dakota’s staple spring wheat crop is in the ground, but the pace of planting still lags well behind average.
The Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says nearly two-thirds of the crop should be seeded by now.
Planting of almost all crops in the state is behind the average pace after a cold, wet end to winter. Soybeans are at 5%, corn at 11%, potatoes at 32% and sugar beets at 64%.
Soil moisture continues to be in good supply. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 85% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 81% in those categories.