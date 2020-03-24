In this Jan. 30, 2020 image provided by Zach Bryan, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Maggie Dwire carries a Mexican gray wolf from a helicopter after it was captured near Reserve, New Mexico, during an annual survey of the endangered species. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, March 18 announced the result of a latest survey, saying there are at least 163 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That marks a nearly 25% jump in the population from the previous year.