In this photo taken March 3, 2020, the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway are on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. A plan to demolish four dams on California's second-largest river to benefit threatened salmon has sharpened a decades-old dispute over who has the biggest claim to the river's life-giving waters. The project, if it goes forward, would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history and would include the Iron Gate Dam facility pictured.