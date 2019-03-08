Farms fret about cold weather
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Farmers in western North Carolina are worried about the current spell of warm and wet weather and an impending return to winter-like temperatures next week.
WLOS in Asheville reports Jason Blackwell of Rainbow Ridge Orchards said apple trees started waking up about a week early due to warmer temperatures. Blackwell said he expects the apples to make it through the cold weather forecast for the beginning of March, but he’s more concerned about the peach crop.
Blackwell said peach trees are in greater danger this week, depending on how much more they bloom. He said either they could be wiped out or they survive if the blooms are tighter.
Also, Blackwell said, the blooming plum trees may not survive the weather.
Man pleads guilty in worker case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of providing to companies workers in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.
Forty-year-old Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, of Mexico, entered the plea Tuesday to conspiring to harbor aliens. His sentencing is scheduled for May 31.
Sanchez-Delgado admitted he conspired with supervisors at several agricultural corporations between January 2015 and July 2017 to supply those companies with workers who were not authorized to work or remain in the United States.
He was among more than a dozen business owners and managers indicted for fraud and money laundering in August raids at Nebraska and Minnesota businesses and plants.
WTO rules for U.S. on China subsidies
GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over agricultural subsidies, saying Beijing went beyond WTO limits in its support for wheat and rice producers.
The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Feb. 28 found China exceeded domestic support limits on those products between 2012 and 2015.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative welcomed the ruling as “a significant victory for U.S. agriculture.” Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said: “We expect China to quickly come into compliance with its WTO obligations.”
Washington had argued China’s minimum price support measures for two types of rice, plus wheat and corn went beyond its WTO commitments. The panel said corn prices fell in line with the limits before the U.S. filed its complaint.
The two countries can appeal the decision.
Organic farmers look ahead
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Farmers from across the country recently gathered in Wisconsin to envision the future of the organic farming industry.
Industry leaders attended discussions about organic farming production, economics, climate change and diversity at the MOSES Organic Farming Conference in La Crosse last month, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Industry leaders expect Wisconsin to continue to be a leader in organic farming. With 1,276 organic farms, Wisconsin has the second-highest number of organic farms in the country, trailing just California, according to Pew Research Center data.
Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and owner of an organic dairy farm in Westby, said many communities have been showing that they’re trying to be more thoughtful about production practices.
“A lot of times that boils down to the organic side,” he said.
Ambassador slams critics of U.S. ag
LONDON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a “smear” campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.
Woody Johnson said in an article published in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday that U.S. food products are safe, and that scare stories about “chlorine-washed chicken” and “hormone-pumped beef” are being used to mislead the public. The comments come as Britain prepares to negotiate its own trade deals with the U.S. and other countries after Britain’s departure from the European Union set for later this month.
“You have been presented with a false choice: either stick to EU directives, or find yourselves flooded with American food of the lowest quality,” Johnson wrote. “Inflammatory and misleading terms like ‘chlorinated chicken’ and ‘hormone beef’ are deployed to cast American farming in the worst possible light. It is time the myths are called out for what they really are: a smear campaign.”
Johnson said American producers use “scientific” and “technological” tools to feed a growing global population, in contrast to the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture.”
Foundation to help vets begin farming
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The world’s largest pork producer is making a donation to a program which helps veterans make the transition from military service to agriculture.
The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, announced Monday that it has presented a $200,000 donation to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program. A news release from the foundation said the donation will help the school expand the program.
According to the foundation, the contribution also will add to Smithfield’s history of supporting military families and veterans, including Operation 4000!, the company’s mission to employ 4,000 veterans by 2020.