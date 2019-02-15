First round of checks going to N.C. farms
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner says the first round of relief checks are going to farmers affected by tropical weather.
Commissioner Steve Troxler said more than $15.2 million in payments were mailed Jan. 30, and a second batch was to go out Feb. 1.
Nearly 7,000 applications for assistance were submitted to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The applications are being processed randomly, and completed applications are being processed first.
The federal government shutdown created some delays in getting applications processed, but work is continuing to verify and approve the remaining forms.
The N.C. General Assembly unanimously approved funding in response to more than $1.2 billion in estimated agricultural losses from Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislation into law.
Land once owned by Lincoln to be sold
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — A plot of Illinois farmland once owned by President Abraham Lincoln is heading to auction.
A retired farmer in the central Illinois city of Charleston is selling his family’s 590-acre farm, which includes a 30-acre plot once owned by the nation’s 16th president.
The retired farmer, Ron Best, said he knows some people might think of the land’s historical significance during Tuesday’s auction.
He said the land has been farmed the entire time, adding: “It’s not like Lincoln’s stove pipe hat, that you can put on a shelf and say this was Lincoln’s.”
Lincoln bought 40 acres in 1841 from his cash-strapped father. Six acres became part of the current Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. The remaining 34 acres were eventually sold.
Hawaii firm to offer farm lots to locals
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The company that bought a vast expanse of Maui land from Hawaii’s last sugar cane plantation plans to kick off its new operations by offering lots to local farmers to grow their crops.
Mahi Pono principal Ceil Howe III told The Maui News it will offer 1-, 5- and 10-acre community farm blocks to local farmers. Farmers would also have access to Mahi Pono’s equipment, management, budgeting and marketing services.
Mahi Pono is a joint venture of California-based Pomona Farming and the Canadian Public Sector Pension Investment Board.
It bought 41,000 acres from Alexander & Baldwin in December after the longtime sugar grower decided in 2016 to get out of the agriculture business and focus on real estate development.
Mahi Pono was looking at placing the lots near the old Puunene Mill, a central and visible location that has access to water and is sheltered from the wind, Howe said.
The farm also would provide plots for research and offer an internship program for local high school and college students. It also would have an advisory board of local community members, who would set the rules and parameters.
Program to help cut pollution in Lake Erie
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is collaborating with local agriculture and conservation partners to help farmers reduce the amount of phosphorus entering Lake Erie.
The state said the Soil Testing to Reduce Agriculture Nutrient Delivery program will help farmers near the western Lake Erie basin make informed decisions about nutrient applications to cropland based on soil testing.
Agricultural runoff, such as phosphorus from fertilizer, is one of the known causes of algae blooms in Lake Erie. The summertime blooms turn the waters of the lake’s western end into a pea soup color and are the cause of tainted drinking water, fish kills and beach closures.
STRAND will work with farmers to increase adoption of grid/zone soil testing and other nutrient management practices.
Danes move to stop spread of swine fever
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has begun erecting a 43.4-mile fence along the German border to keep out wild boars in an attempt to prevent the spread of African swine fever, which could jeopardize the country’s valuable pork industry.
Work on the fence, which will be up to 5 feet tall, began Monday in Padborg, 136 miles southwest of Copenhagen. It was authorized by Danish lawmakers in June after the government warned that Denmark’s pork exports to non-European Union countries — worth $1.6 billion annually — could be affected by African swine fever.
In 2016, total Danish pork exports were worth about $4.55 billion.
Unlike swine flu, African swine fever doesn’t affect humans but it can be deadly for domestic and wild boars, and cause massive losses for farmers.