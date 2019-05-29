Oklahoma tribes building bison meat processing plant
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Native American tribes in Oklahoma are planning to build a meat processing plant in an effort to take a more active role in bringing the nations’ bison herd to the marketplace, a tribal business official said.
Nathan Hart, business director for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, noted an eatery at the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum currently being developed in Oklahoma City could sell the meat plant’s first bison entrees.
Hart said the U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected processing plant being built in El Reno will be chiefly for bison, but the planned 150-acre (around 60-hectare) site will also take in cattle and wild game, The Journal Record reported.
The tribes’ farming program already has supply chains for bison meat to be sold in dozens of the region’s stores.
Its bison flock stands at roughly 400 head, mostly in Concho.
Brewers experimenting with odd flavors
Anyone for steak and onion Kolsch? Or a macaroni and cheese pale ale?
Those were among the flavors at the Strange Brew Festival in Reno, Nevada, this month, where competition for attention has intensified as craft beers have boomed.
Brewers have always experimented, from the medieval Belgians who stirred sour cherries into their beer to newer varieties like the white IPA, a marriage of Belgian and American styles that was developed about a decade ago.
But today's brewers have kicked it up a notch as they try to distinguish themselves from everyone else trying to distinguish themselves.
Visitors at the festival in Reno could sample a peanut butter and pickle pilsner, a tamale lager and a smoked carrot stout. There were concoctions from big brewers like Sierra Nevada and smaller local brew pubs, sweet beers brewed with Jolly Ranchers and spicy ones that tasted like garlic bread or mango salsa.
The U.S. had 7,346 craft brewers last year, up 93% from 2014, according to the Brewers Association, an industry trade group. Craft beer sales rose 7% to $27.6 billion last year, about one-fourth of the total U.S. beer market.
Idaho is the top barley producing state, and brewing companies laud the quality of Idaho barley for producing malt.
ADM creates new oilseeds business
CHICAGO— Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has announced the creation of a new business unit called Ag Services & Oilseeds, which combines ADM’s Origination and Oilseed business operations into a single reporting structure, effective July 1, according to a press release.
The new business unit will be led by Greg Morris, formerly president, Oilseeds for ADM.
ADM is among the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers.
Report anticipates growth in 'green' chemicals
LONDON—(BUSINESS WIRE)—A recent report by a technology research and advisory company, called Technavio, predicts strong growth in the global green chemicals market through 2023.
The report analyzes the market by products, including bioalcohols, biopolymers, bio-organic acids, and bio-ketones.
Green chemicals are marketed as being friendly to the environment, according to a press release about the report. The report finds the global green chemicals market size will grow by almost $50 billion in U.S. dollars through 2023.
"In the last few years, toxic chemicals have been facing bans due to the generation of hazardous chemicals," the press release reads.
The report finds demand is especially strong in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, Russia and Indonesia.
Wisconsin deer herd killed after positive CWD test
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin agriculture officials say they’ve killed all the deer on a Portage County deer farm after a buck from the facility tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday that all 30 deer on the Grand View Whitetails LLC breeding farm were killed May 1. Six of them tested positive for CWD.
Authorities announced in November that a 3-year-old buck from the breeding farm that was killed on the Deep Woods Hunt Ranch in Portage County had CWD. The discovery led to quarantines on both the farm and the ranch.
DACTP officials say the farm’s owner, Dennis Pagel (PA’-gel), can’t have any deer on the property for five years. A message left at a phone listing for Grand View Whitetails wasn’t immediately returned.