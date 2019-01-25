EU would nix ag from trade talks with U.S.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union insisted Jan. 18 that agriculture be kept out of the EU-U.S. trade negotiations, despite Washington's wishes to include the vast sector, and said any overall deal will be limited in scope.
The EU Commission announced its proposals for a negotiating mandate from the 28 member states and said that the EU negotiations will be "strictly focused on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, excluding agricultural products."
EU Trade Chief Cecilia Malmstrom also said that she is preparing a target list of American products it will hit with punitive tariffs if the Trump administration goes through with its threat to impose duties on European auto imports.
Last July, during a period of heightened tensions over trade, U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to start talks meant to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on nonautomotive industrial goods.
With the U.S. criticizing the Europeans for allegedly dragging their feet in the talks, Malmstrom said "the EU is committed to upholding its side of the agreement reached by the two presidents."
Localities get grants to preserve farmland
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is giving grants to six local governments that will be used to preserve farmland.
Northam recently announced that the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was awarding more than $633,000 to Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier and Stafford counties as well as Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
The money compensates farmers who work with local governments and voluntarily sign perpetual conservation easements to preserve working farmland.
The state has awarded more than $12 million in similar grants since 2008 to preserve more than 13,000 acres on 95 farms.
Kan. horticulture center might not close
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University's horticulture center near Wichita might not be closing after all.
The university in June said it planned to close the John C. Pair Horticulture Center in Haysville, as part of a $3.5 million budget reduction for the College of Agriculture and Research and Extension.
The center's director, Jason Griffin, and a task force were asked to develop a plan to find $230,000 in new revenue sources each year for a center with annual revenue of about $30,000.
The Wichita Eagle reported those plans include research on industrial hemp. The center said in a news release that university leaders foresee the center becoming the primary research location for hemp crops in Kansas, which could bring in grants. Operating revenue could be generated from certified plants and seeds.