Push renewed to get ‘milk’ off plant drinks
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent U.S. senator is co-sponsoring a bill to require non-dairy products to stop using terms like “milk,” ‘’yogurt” and “cheese” on their labels.
Sen. Angus King’s proposal takes aim at products such as almond milk, which have gained greater acceptance in the market in recent years. He said he’s on board with the proposal because Maine’s dairy farmers “should not be faced with unfair competition from imitation products” that have different nutritional profiles.
The proposal is called the “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements in Yogurt, Milk, and Cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday,” or “DAIRY PRIDE,” Act. King’s co-sponsoring the bill along with Republican Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
King co-sponsored the same proposal in a previous legislative session.
Warren wants to break up ‘Big Ag’
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for the breakup of what she says are unfair farming monopolies.
Warren says family farms struggle because “bad decisions in Washington have consistently favored the interests of multinational corporations and big business lobbyists over the interests of family farmers.”
If elected president, the Democratic lawmaker said she’d appoint regulators to review and reverse some mergers among farming corporations. She singled out Bayer-Monsanto as a merger that “should never have been approved.”
Warren also proposes breaking up “vertically-integrated” agribusinesses — those, like Tyson, that control multiple levels of production and processing of a product.
The policy proposals come just days before Warren will appear at a presidential forum hosted by the Iowa Farmer’s Union.
Beer maker sues over corn syrup ads
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fight between beer giants escalated March 21 after MillerCoors filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch that accused its rival of trying to “frighten” consumers into switching to Bud Light with “misleading” Super Bowl ads.
MillerCoors said in the lawsuit filed in Wisconsin federal court that St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a “false and misleading” campaign, including $13 million in its first commercials during this year’s Super Bowl. The commercial states that Bud Light isn’t brewed with corn syrup.
Chicago-based MillerCoors and Anheuser-Busch have the biggest U.S. market share at 24.8 percent and 41.6 percent, respectively, but they’ve been losing business in recent years to smaller independent brewers, imports, and wine and spirits, according to the Brewers Association.
Anheuser-Busch’s ad drew a rebuke from the National Corn Growers Association, which thanked MillerCoors for its support. In its lawsuit, MillerCoors said it’s “not ashamed of its use of corn syrup as a fermentation aid.”
China suspends canola firm’s license
TORONTO (AP) — China has suspended the license of a second major Canadian canola exporter, a blow to $2 billion worth of exports that is widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei.
China’s General Administration of Customs announced Tuesday on its website that officials have detected several hazardous organisms in shipments of canola seeds from Viterra Inc. It said shipments from the company have been blocked to prevent the introduction of pests to China.
China announced earlier this month it had halted imports from Canada’s other major canola exporter, Richardson International Ltd, also citing contamination.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he might send a high- level delegation to China over the canola issue and acknowledged “challenges” in Canada’s relationship with Beijing.
Mass. to create pesticide panel
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — City officials in Northampton have voted to create a committee focused on reducing pesticide use in the city.
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports the vote to create the committee passed unanimously on first reading, but the Northampton City Council will have to pass it on a second reading. The resolution contains a number of concerns with the effects of pesticides, including human exposure being linked to health problems.
City Council President Ryan O’Donnell will have until April 12 to appoint two councilors and six individuals with expertise in fields such as agriculture, forestry and public health to the select committee if the resolution passes a second time.
The committee would meet by the end of April with a report on pesticides expected by October.
More farmers to get loans
after hurricane
ATLANTA (AP) — A midyear budget that would add $20 million for loans to farmers and $2 million for hospitals affected by Hurricane Michael has received final approval from the Georgia Legislature.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the budget covering through June 30, approved Feb. 22, will now go to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
The state had earlier allocated $55 million in loans for farmers affected by the October storm, but that money was all distributed.
The new funding should allow for about 70 more loans at an average of $290,000 each, the newspaper reports.
Ag Sec. Perdue to visit Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is traveling to Purdue University next week to meet with students, faculty and statewide agricultural industry leaders.
The university said that during his visit to West Lafayette on Tuesday Perdue will meet with the College of Agriculture student leaders who have organized Hammer Down Hunger, an annual event in celebration of Ag Week, which this year will prepare 150,000 meals to be distributed throughout central Indiana and abroad. Dean of Agriculture Karen Plaut invited Perdue to campus on behalf of the students in charge of the event.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will host Perdue for a conversation open to the public.
Enviros sue Iowa over farm pollution
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based community activist organization and a Washington-based environmental group have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa and several state agencies alleging they have deprived residents of their right to clean water by failing to adequately regulate pollution from hog operations and crop farms.
Iowa Citizens For Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Polk County District Court in Des Moines.
It claims the state has violated the rights of citizens who have a constitutionally protected property interest in clean water in the Raccoon River for recreational and drinking water uses. The river is a primary source of drinking water for about 500,000 central Iowa customers of Des Moines Water Works.
The lawsuit asks the court to order the state to implement nitrogen and phosphorous limits. It also seeks a moratorium on the construction of new and expanding hog farms in the Raccoon River watershed until a mandatory remedial plan and contaminant monitoring is in place.
Maine farm, enviros fear chemical spread
ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — The owners of a Maine dairy operation and a group of environmental advocates say they are concerned chemicals that contaminated the farm could be lurking on other farms in the state and beyond.
Members of the Environmental Health Strategy Center cite state records that say sludge spread at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel was a source of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The substances were found in high levels in the milk of cows on the farm.
Farm owner Fred Stone said he wants the state to take steps to ensure other families don’t go through the same experience, which he says “ruined my farming.” The environmental group and the farm are raising concerns about two weeks after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills created a task force to review PFAS prevalence.
Farmers sue to stop Lake Erie’s legal rights
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An unusual ballot measure approved by voters in Ohio’s fourth-largest city to give legal rights to Lake Erie is being challenged by farmers in a federal lawsuit that was filed Feb. 27.
The lawsuit names the city of Toledo, where voters overwhelming approved the Lake Erie Bill of Rights during a special election Feb. 26. The measure seeks to add new protections for Lake Erie by allowing people to file lawsuits on its behalf.
The plaintiffs, members of a fifth-generation farm family in Wood County, call the measure an assault on the fundamental rights of farmers in the Lake Erie region.
Toledo Law Director Dale Emch said the city is reviewing the lawsuit.
Probation given in Iowa ag pollution case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa farm and its managers have been given probation in a water pollution case.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release Feb. 28 that Etcher Family Farms, near New London in southeastern Iowa, has agreed to five years of organizational probation and a $50,000 fine. Farm owner Scott Allen Etcher was sentenced Feb. 26 to five years of probation. Farm manager, 29-year-old Benjamin Allen McFarland, was sentenced to two years of probation.
Etcher and McFarland pleaded guilty in October to violating the Clean Water Act. Officials said that in July 2015 at the Etcher Family Farms facility, McFarland discharged agricultural waste that went directly into an unnamed tributary to Big Creek. Officials said the discharge was committed under the direct supervision of Etcher.
N.M. Dem bans killing contests on trust land
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said Thursday she won’t allow coyote killing contests on millions of acres of land managed by her agency.
Garcia Richard, who took office at the beginning of the year and is the first woman in the state’s history to hold the position, signed an executive order to ban such animal killing contests on state trust land during a news conference in Santa Fe. The Democrat was joined by animal welfare and wildlife advocates who consider the practice barbaric and ineffective.
Ranchers and outfitters from across the state have argued over the years that the contests are a tool for managing packs of coyotes that threaten livestock.
In an attempt to address concerns from the state’s rural residents and the sportsmen community, Garcia Richard said the ban is aimed specifically at organized contests.
The 3,000 people who hold agricultural leases with the agency also will not be dissuaded from humanely combatting the predation of coyotes on their livestock, she said.