Shutdown affected bovine TB probe
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history affected an investigation into a strain of bovine tuberculosis in a North Dakota beef cattle herd, say state officials who have so far have shouldered most of the probe into the strain similar to cases in Mexican cattle and not previously seen in the U.S.
Chances are low the situation will imperil other cattle herds or people, particularly since the herd in southeastern North Dakota’s Sargent County has been quarantined. But it could delay solving the mystery of how a strain of bovine TB similar to cases associated with cattle south of the U.S. border surfaced in cows near the northern border.
“We are the workforce right now in the field, and we have limited staff,” State Veterinarian Susan Keller said Jan. 23 of the North Dakota Agriculture Department’s Animal Health Division, which has only a handful of workers. She said federal officials wanted to help but couldn’t because of the shutdown tied to a dispute over funding a southern border wall.
President Donald Trump and congressional leaders Jan. 25 struck a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks, ending a record, 35-day partial shutdown.
Man accused of illegal slaughterhouse charged
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man accused of operating an illegal slaughterhouse has been charged with conspiracy to launder money and other counts, federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Amin Salem, 59, of Westlake, secretly owned several Cleveland-area gas stations and accepted food stamps at those stations, despite prior convictions for food stamp fraud. Federal authorities also accuse Salem of illegally slaughtering lambs and goats on his property in Elyria — polluting a stream with lamb and goat blood.
Salem sold the meat, which wasn’t inspected by the USDA, and allowed people to pay for it with food stamps in violation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program regulations, authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that Salem also is charged with engaging in real estate transactions using laundered funds, making unpermitted discharges into a waterway, distribution of adulterated, misbranded or uninspected meat and being a felon in possession of firearms.
Salem’s slaughtering of the animals caused the illegal discharge of blood and other bodily fluids to flow into Engle Ditch, which flows into the Black River and eventually Lake Erie, authorities said.
Salem has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, John Sammon, said in an email Sunday that they intend to prove at the trial in Youngstown that Salem is not guilty of the charges.
Mexican wolf survey coming in Southwest
PINETOP, Ariz. (AP) — A low-flying helicopter will buzz over parts of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico over two weeks starting Feb. 7 as biologists undertake their annual Mexican wolf population survey and capture.
The flights around Alpine, Ariz., and Reserve, N.M., are part of the Mexican Wolf Reintroduction Project, a cooperative effort among the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department, U.S. Forest Service, USDA Animal and Plant Health Service Inspection Service and the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
A news release about the survey said there were a minimum of 114 wolves in the wild in Arizona and New Mexico at the end of 2017.
The winter survey creates a snapshot of the Mexican wolf population for agencies making decisions on their future.