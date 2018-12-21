USDA launches 2nd round of payments to farmers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has authorized the Agriculture Department to launch the second and final round of $11 billion in trade mitigation payments to farmers hard hit by tariffs.
In a tweet on Monday, Trump said he is fulfilling a promise to protect farmers against "unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations."
The Trump administration in July announced it would provide up to $12 billion to offset losses from Trump's trade disputes with China and other countries.
The first round of checks went out in September.
In total, producers of almonds, corn, cotton, dairy, hogs, sorghum, soybeans, fresh sweet cherries and wheat will receive roughly $9.5 billion. Soybean farmers will get the largest share.
Roughly $1.2 billion is earmarked for a food purchase and distribution program and $200 million to promote trade.
Farmers gather in N.D. to discuss soil health
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Farmers packed a two-day conference in Fargo to learn about innovative ways to keep their fields healthy, as a new focus in the soil health movement encourages farmers to stop tilling the soil and plant cover crops after harvest.
Most Minnesota farmers still till their fields, but University of Minnesota Extension educator Jodi DeJong-Hughes said a growing number of farmers recognize that tilling isn't sustainable and they are talking about planting cover crops.
DeJong-Hughes, who has helped organize conservation conferences for 14 years, told Minnesota Public Radio News that this year's conference, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, was so popular that she had to turn away people. She said this shows the growing interest in changing farming practices.
"It was surprising," she said. "I mean, we've had growing interest, but this year it really took off."
Monsanto owner Bayer cutting 12,000 jobs
BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG says it's cutting 12,000 jobs worldwide as it seeks to reduce costs.
The Leverkusen-based company said Nov. 29 that details of the cuts to its 118,200-stong workforce would be worked out in coming months but that "a significant number" of the reductions would come in Germany.
Bayer acquired U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. this year. It said with the "synergies expected from the acquisition of Monsanto" and other efficiency and structural measures, including the job cuts, "Bayer anticipates annual contributions of 2.6 billion euros from 2022 on."
The company said a portion of the funds will be used to strengthen competitiveness and innovation in its divisions.
Hawaii gov. backs biocontrol to fight invasive species
KAIILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has proposed building a $35 million regional biocontrol facility to research ways to control invasive species that threaten the state's economy and natural environment.
Ige advocated for a biocontrol facility while addressing the Western Governors Association at its meeting Monday on the Big Island.
Biocontrol is the practice of introducing a non-native predator to curb a destructive invasive species.
While results have been mixed, more than 200 non-native species have been intentionally introduced in Hawaii to control pests over the past century, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. In one successful example, scientists introduce a Tanzanian wasp about a decade ago to control invasive gall wasps that were destroying native wiliwili trees. The trees began recovering after the predator wasps were introduced.
Ige said this practice could help move away from the use of chemicals to control pests.
Farm bill includes faster internet to farms
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A bill co-sponsored by Maine's independent senator that promises to help bring high-speed internet to farms has passed Congress as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.
Sen. Angus King in May co-sponsored the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act of 2018, which he said is designed to promote precision agriculture and deployment of rural broadband. The bill directs the Federal Communications Commission to start a task force to find gaps in high-speed internet connectivity in agricultural areas.
Congress sent the 2018 Farm Bill to Republican President Trump last week.
Amanda Beal of Maine Farmland Trust previously said greater connectivity would improve access to markets for farmers in Maine and beyond.
The proposal cites a goal of reaching 95 percent of agricultural land with fixed and mobile high-speed broadband by 2025.
Schumer. Farm bill will help N.Y. dairy farmers
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says the sweeping farm bill approved by Congress will help New York dairy farmers.
The Senate's Democratic leader said the bill invests $100 million in the federal dairy insurance program to help make it work better for smaller dairy farms. Another provision waives administrative fees for beginning, veteran and certain other farmers.
N.Y. to review spending on ag programs
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are taking a close look at state spending on agricultural programs.
The state Assembly's agriculture committee is undertaking the review as the Legislature prepares to return to Albany in January to begin work on the next year's budget.
Agriculture is one of the state's leading industries, with apples, grain and dairy products as some of the leading products. Each year, lawmakers set aside millions of dollars in the state budget to support programs that conserve land, protect water sources and help farmers.
The committee this week will hold a public hearing in Albany to go over how the money is being spent, with an eye toward improvements in next year's budget.
The full Legislature will reconvene at the state Capitol in early January.
Solar farm proposed would be Ala.'s largest
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An energy project proposed for southeast Alabama could become the state's largest solar farm.
The Dothan Eagle reported that Houston County commissioners have approved a 10-year property tax abatement for about 1,000 acres of land selected for a huge solar array.
Matt Parker of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the move allows NextEra Energy to project its potential costs and could help land the $75 million project for the area.
Parker said solar panels would cover about 600 acres of land, with additional acreage for buffers and other facilities. He said the solar project could begin producing power in about three years.
NextEra Energy is based in Juno Beach, Fla. It has a large solar array in Lauderdale County that provides power to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Ill. State to expand University Farm
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University will buy about 80 acres of land to expand the central Illinois farm operated by the university's agriculture department.
The ISU board of trustees on Saturday authorized the university to purchase the land adjacent to University Farm for $810,000, including closing costs. The money will come from university reserves.
The farm is located about 20 miles northeast of Normal, and provides students with hands-on farming experience.
The 360-acre University Farm produces corn, soybeans, alfalfa, beef, sheep and swine. It was dedicated at its site near Lexington in 2002. In addition to student employees it has eight full-time employees.
Lawyer: Herbalist's widower let acclaimed farm fail
COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — The widower of renowned herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons, sometimes called America's "first lady of herbs," is fighting eviction from her once-acclaimed farm in Connecticut.
The lawyer overseeing Simmons' estate is seeking to have Edward Cook, 81, removed from the 62-acre property known as the Caprilands Herb Farm on allegations he has let it fall into disrepair, flouted court orders to allow inspections and owes back taxes, The Journal Inquirer reported.
The case is playing out in Hartford Superior Court, where the newspaper said lawyer George Purtill seeks to have Cook put under oath to reveal his assets. An eviction hearing is also set for today in Vernon Superior Court.
Purtill argues in court documents that Cook has refused to vacate the property, despite a probate court judge's order from 2017 that stripped him of the role of executor of his wife's will and ended the life tenancy bestowed on him in it.
Cook argued in court documents that his tenancy can't simply be revoked by a judge's order.
The Journal Inquirer reports Cook is also being fined $1,000 a day for not permitting Purtill and town officials to inspect the farmhouse as part of another probate court ruling. The penalties now exceed $300,000.
Simmons is credited with helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking and published more than 50 books and pamphlets. She and Cook, a chemistry professor at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, were married for about four years when she died in 1997 at age 93. He was her third husband.
Disaster loans open to some La. farmers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Farmers in three Louisiana parishes could be eligible for federal disaster loans because of excessive rain and flooding between April and June.
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said the USDA has authorized the aid for agriculture producers in Concordia, East Carroll and Tensas parishes. The parishes were deemed contiguous to primary disaster areas in Mississippi.
Strain said farmers in the eligible areas have eight months to apply for the low-interest emergency loans from the USDA's Farm Services Agency, if they meet the requirements for assistance. Strain said local FSA offices can give farmers more details.
Deere posts big fiscal 4Q earnings
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $784.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Moline, Ill.-based company said it had profit of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.30 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.34 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.59 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.37 billion, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.35 billion.
Deere shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 1 percent. The stock has risen 1 percent in the last 12 months.