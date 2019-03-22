Lab stops pesticide testing on dogs
MATTAWAN, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan laboratory has halted pesticide testing on beagles after the Humane Society of the United States released an undercover investigation that raised concerns about the animals’ treatment.
Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont Inc., said Monday that Brazilian regulators approved a waiver that’s allowed the company to end the testing. The company had previously said the testing was necessary to comply with Brazil’s pesticide requirements.
The decision comes after the Humane Society last week released an undercover investigation into the Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan. The lab, which is about 10 miles west of Kalamazoo, had been contracted to conduct the tests.
The Humane Society said one experiment involved 36 beagles that were being used in a yearlong pesticide test for a product being developed by Corteva.
The organization called for the dogs to be released, citing fears the animals would be euthanized in July once the study was complete.
Pence: Fed. help on the way after flood
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration will expedite presidential disaster declarations for Nebraska and Iowa.
Pence was in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday to tour areas ravaged by the flood that has killed at least three people and forced hundreds of Midwesterners from their homes.
Pence said he spoke to the governors of both states shortly after landing in Omaha to assure them federal aid will soon be on the way.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were among a group of government leaders accompanying Pence during a brief tour of damaged areas. Others included U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, as well as Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.
Ark. gov. signs ‘truth in labeling’ bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed a “truth in labeling” bill that aims to protect the state’s meat and rice producers.
Manufacturers will soon face fines for labeling food as “cauliflower rice” if it contains no rice. Arkansas is the nation’s top rice-producing state. The measure signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday also bans companies from classifying lab-grown meat products or meat substitutes as meat.
Arkansas is the sixth state to pass such legislation, and the only one to include rice. Missouri was the first state to pass legislation regulating meat substitutes.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the bill stemmed from growing concerns in agricultural communities that Arkansas shoppers are mistaking meat alternatives for real meat.
The measure will take effect 90 days after the 2019 session ends.