Ark. lawmaker dies in farm accident
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for county judge has died from an apparent farming accident.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Jim House died Dec. 5. The Washington County coroner confirmed the death of the 70-year-old House, who served in the state House from 2007 until 2011.
The Democrat House was first elected to the state House in 2006 and won re-election 2008. He lost his re-election bid to Republican Rep. Charlie Collins in 2010. During his last term in the Legislature, House served as co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing committee.
House unsuccessfully challenged Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, a Republican, in last month’s general election. House was a farmer who entered politics after a 26-year career at the state Department of Health.
Hemp backers cheer crop in farm bill deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hemp’s supporters are cheering a final agreement on the federal farm bill that would legalize the crop that’s making a comeback in Kentucky.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the crop is “ready to take off” and has the potential to become a significant cash crop.
McConnell has played a key role in turning hemp into a legal crop by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances.
Growing hemp without a federal permit was banned decades ago because of its ties to marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.
The 2014 Farm Bill allowed hemp to be grown on an experimental basis. Kentucky farmers planted 6,700 acres of hemp in 2018.
Wisconsin farmers receive about $10M
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin farmers will receive about $10 million in federal money from the farm bailout program.
USDA data obtained by the Washington nonprofit Environmental Working Group shows the average payment for Wisconsin farmers from the Market Facilitation program is $2,145. The Journal Sentinel reported 11 farms received more than $50,000 each, while 237 farms got less than $100 and a few thousand more received an amount somewhere in between.
Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy LLC was the top recipient of the USDA payments in Wisconsin. The Kewaunee farm received about $81,000.
The bailout program is designed to help farmers who have seen prices for their goods tumble as a result of President Donald Trump’s trade battles with Canada, Mexico, China and other countries.
N.Y. farms get $19M for green projects
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York farmers are getting some help from the state to make their operations more energy efficient and develop renewable energy projects.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said $19 million is available for clean energy technologies on farms. Most of it is for anaerobic digesters that use manure and plant waste to produce gas used to make electricity.
The agency is offering $16 million for anaerobic digesters and $3 million for technologies that make farms more energy efficient. Selected energy efficient technologies and practices will be demonstrated on host farms.
There are 23 anaerobic digester gas systems in operation on New York farms and seven more are being installed.
N.Y. farm tax break extended 10 years
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A tax emption that’s deemed essential for farmers and growers across New York state has been extended for another decade.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state’s Real Property Tax Law exemption has been extended for the next 10 years. The Democrat said the exemption will help farmers and orchard owners to grow their businesses.
The law exempts agricultural producers from paying real property tax on buildings essential to their products, such as temporary greenhouses and dairy barns.
Agriculture is one of New York’s leading industries. State officials say the exemption will help the state’s farmers stay competitive in the global economy.
The law granting the exemption was set to expire Jan. 1.
The Cuomo administration said the exemption has saved New York farmers nearly $113 million since 2008.