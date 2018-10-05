Trade deal draws praise from Neb. ag group
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump's new North American trade deal with Canada and Mexico is drawing praise from a Nebraska agricultural group.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau hailed the deal Monday as a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and an important step in eliminating trade-related uncertainty in agricultural markets.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said Mexico and Canada are Nebraska's two largest customers for agricultural goods.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the importance of the deal hailed by President Donald Trump "cannot be overstated."
Trump vowed to sign the deal by late November, but it still needs to be ratified by Congress.
Dairymen hope trade deal opens new markets
RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont dairy farmers are hopeful that a new trade deal with Canada will open new markets.
State officials saod the new agreement is likely to be good for farmers, but WCAX-TV reported that farmers are reserving judgment until more details are available.
Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbets said the deal would give U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market. But it would keep the former North American Free Trade Agreement dispute-resolution process that the U.S. wanted to jettison.
Alison Conant with Conant Farm in Richmond said she's hopeful that the new deal will be good for dairy farmers. She said new markets create "new opportunities."
FDA: 38 sick from tainted Ala. eggs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The government says 38 people in seven states have gotten sick from eggs produced by an Alabama poultry farm.
The Food and Drug Administration said the illnesses are linked to salmonella-tainted eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms, which is north of Birmingham in Cullman.
The agency issued a recall notice last month, and it provided an update Tuesday.
The FDA says 10 people were hospitalized after coming in contact with cage-free eggs from the farm, but no one has died.
The government says recalled eggs were sold to several grocery stores in Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama.
Most of the illnesses are in Tennessee, where 23 people have been affected. Alabama has had seven cases and Ohio has four. Single cases have occurred in Montana, Colorado, Iowa and Kentucky.
N.D. university wants $60M research center
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University is proposing a $60 million research facility on its Fargo campus to house the school's food-related science departments.
The Animal Sciences Department is crafting plans for the proposed Agricultural Products Development Center, which would be the new location for the university's Meat Lab, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The Meat Lab conducts research on areas including preharvest, food safety and slaughter and processing techniques. The facility also offers training for people in the meat industry.
The proposed center would help students gain an advantage in the job market by working at major processing companies, said Greg Lardy, the university's associate vice president of agricultural affairs.
Students trained at the new facility could return to ranches to implement better selection in their breeding programs, said Lardy. The new facility also may spur entrepreneurs to develop new products, he said.
U.Tenn. gets $7.5M for spud defense study
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is receiving up to $7.5 million for a study that will use potatoes to detect nerve agents, radiation and plant pathogens to help deployed troops and civilians in war-torn areas.
The institute said the money comes from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Advanced Plant Technologies program.
Researchers at the university and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will team up for the four-year effort.
University professor of plant sciences and lead project investigator Neal Stewart said the potato has all the engineering and growth traits to be an effective "talking plant" that senses and reports environmental stimuli.
Stewart said he hopes this project and other efforts can eventually develop crops that tell farmers about problems with pests, water and nutrients in fields.