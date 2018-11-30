Farm bankruptcies on rise in Midwest
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of farms filing for bankruptcy is increasing across the Upper Midwest, following low prices for corn, soybeans, milk and beef, according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
The analysis found that 84 farms filed for bankruptcy in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana in the 12 months that ended in June. That’s more than double the number over the same period in 2013 and 2014.
“Current price levels and the trajectory of the current trends suggest that this trend has not yet seen a peak,” said Ron Wirtz, an analyst at the Minneapolis Fed.
The increase in Chapter 12 filings reflect low prices for corn, soybeans, milk and beef, The Star Tribune reported. Chapter 12 bankruptcy allows for repayment of debt over three years.
“Dairy farmers are having the most problems right now,” said Mark Miedtke, the president of Citizens State Bank in Hayfield. “Grain farmers have had low prices for the past three years but high yields have helped them through. We’re just waiting for a turnaround. We’re waiting for the tariff problem to go away.”
“The picture could start changing this spring,” Miedtke said. “We do what we can to try to work with farmers.”
Farmer accused of illegal dicamba use
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri farmer has been indicted on federal charges of illegally applying a weed killer blamed for drifting and damaging crops in neighboring fields.
A 53-count federal indictment was announced Nov. 20 against Bobby David Lowrey, 51, of Parma. He is accused of illegally applying the herbicide dicamba on his cotton and soybean crops outside of Environmental Protection Agency guidelines and lying to investigators when confronted about it.
Dicamba has long been on the market, but problems have occurred in recent years as farmers began to plant new seeds engineered to be resistant to the herbicide. Dicamba can easily evaporate after being applied and can drift on the wind into neighboring fields.
Monsanto appeals weed killer verdict
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Agribusiness giant Monsanto on Tuesday appealed a $78 million verdict in favor of a dying California man who said the company’s widely used Roundup weed killer was a major factor in his cancer.
The company filed a notice of appeal in San Francisco Superior Court challenging a jury verdict in favor of DeWayne Johnson. In August, the jury unanimously found that Roundup caused Johnson’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and awarded him $289 million.
Last month, Judge Suzanne Bolanos slashed that award to $78 million, which Johnson accepted. Monsanto had sought a new trial or judgment in its favor.
“We continue to believe that the liability verdict and reduced damage award are not supported by the evidence at trial or the law,” Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in June, said in a statement.
Bayer said none of the science presented at trial supported the conclusion that Roundup was a substantial cause of Johnson’s cancer.
Johnson, now 46, sprayed Roundup and a similar product at his job as a pest control manager at a San Francisco Bay Area school district, according to his attorneys.
He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 at 42, and his doctor testified that he has less than three years to live.
$250M sought for farm aid by ag chief
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says his agency needs the full $250 million he requested for cash payments to farmers with destroyed crops and dead livestock from Hurricane Florence and another storm.
The General Assembly directed Troxler last month to create an “Agricultural Disaster Program” for losses incurred in counties where federal disaster declarations are in place. But lawmakers haven’t yet appropriated money for the aid. They reconvene Nov. 27, and Troxler said he’d like checks cut for farmers early next year so they can be ready for growing seasons.
The department has received over 400 applications and expects to reach at least 6,000.
Preliminary crop and livestock damages from Florence are at least $1.1 billion. Troxler said the program also should cover damages from remnants of Hurricane Michael.